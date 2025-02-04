How to use photo mode - Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 If you want to take some pleasant pictures of Henry and his lush surroundings, there is a photo mode you can use.

One of the most striking elements of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is its appearance. The game's beautiful scenery, stunning castles, and majestic sunsets all take excellent advantage of the CryEngine, a notoriously pretty-looking engine. If you want to get a bunch of sweet screenshots without that pesky hud, then there is a photo mode for you to take advantage of.

How to use photo mode in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

It couldn't be simpler to use the photo mode, as all you need to do is hit F1 on your keyboard or L3 and R3 on your controller to activate it. This will give you access to what can only be described as the somewhat rudimentary photo mode. If you would prefer to change the button on your keyboard, you can go into the Keybindings menu and do so there.

As I said, the controls are reasonably basic:

E - Take a screenshot - the screenshot will be taken and added to the pictures folder on your PC or the relevant screenshots folder on your console.

X - Hide hints - this will hide any hints or HUD elements and leave you with a perfectly clear screen

Cap Lock - holding this button will cause your camera to move very slowly and is advised when trying to make fine movements.

Left Shift - will move the camera very quickly. Frankly, the default movement speed is pretty nifty, and this felt a little too much to control for me.

Esc - exists the photo mode.

On PC, you can move the camera with a mouse and keyboard, and the space bar will allow the camera to move up. Using a controller actually has slightly different controls, as it has a much more controllable movement.

A/X - take screenshot

X/Square - hide hints

LT - move the camera up

RT - move the camera down

B/Circle - close the photo mode.

Overall, moving the camera with a controller is far easier. The mod lacks any kind of focal length or fancy options like filters, contrast, saturation, or vignette, although you can add many of these effects in Lightroom or Photoshop afterward, should you wish.

If you found this useful, be sure to check out our Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 page for more help.