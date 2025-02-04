Onimusha: Way of the Sword will feature a new protagonist It seem Samanosuke Akechi and Jubei Yagyu won't be taking the spotlight in the next game, but historical characters will still appear.

Today, we got our first fresh look at Onimusha: Way of the Sword since its reveal back at The Game Awards 2024. Today, during the Capcom Spotlight, several leads on the game shared some key details about the upcoming game. Perhaps most notable among them is that we’re getting an all-new protagonist in Way of the Sword. That seems to imply we won’t be playing as Samanosuke Akechi or Jubei Yagyu this time around, although historical characters like that will still appear in the game.

These details were revealed during the Capcom Spotlight this week, in which Capcom discussed its Capcom Fighting Collection games, the Okami sequel, and Monster Hunter Wilds. However, Producer Akihito Kadowaki and Director Satoru Nihei shared some details about Onimusha: Way of the Sword in a lengthy presentation. That’s where they told us that there will be a new protagonist taking up the Demon Gauntlet in Way of the Sword. They also quickly confirmed that historical characters would still be making appearances in the game.

It might be disappointing to some fans that we’re not seeing the return of Jubei Yagyu (protagonist of Onimusha 2) or Samanosuke Akechi (Onimusha and Onimusha 3) take the star spotlight of Way of the Sword. However, it also sounds like combat is taking a major upgrade, with stylish swordplay, dismemberment, and sucking up demon souls to power even more mighty attacks still remaining core to the experience.

We don’t know who the new protagonist in Onimusha: Way of the Sword is going to be, but it means new possibilities coming up in the new game. As we wait to learn more, stay tuned to the Way of the Sword topic for news and updates.