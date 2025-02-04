74% of Electronic Arts' (EA) 2024 revenue came from live service games Live service games continued to grow as the focal point of EA's business in 2024.

Electronic Arts’ (EA) Q3 2025 earnings report brought a slew of information about one of the gaming industry’s biggest publishers. Arguably one of the most notable pieces of information therein is that live service games are EA’s largest money-maker by a wide margin, accounting for 74% of the company’s revenue in 2024.

It’s under the “Trailing Twelve Months Financial Highlights” section of EA’s 2024 earnings report that we see the figures related to live service games. They accounted for a staggering 74% of the company’s entire revenue for 2024. This likely includes titles like Apex Legends and FC 24.



Source: EA Sports

EA, like most major publishers in the video game industry, has put a strong emphasis on live service games over the past several years. Just this week, the company outlined its development plans for the next Battlefield game, which will receive substantial content updates after its release.

In addition to the live service details, EA also confirmed that it spent $1 billion in stock buybacks during the quarter.