ShackStream: The Stevetendo Show! Episode 539 More Dragon Quest XI on the Stevetendo Show!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo Show, we’re getting back into our Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age playthrough. It feels like we’re getting closer and closer to the end game but I have been proven wrong when I thought that way in previous playthroughs. There is post-game content for Dragon Quest XI but we’ll have to see if we decide to jump into that as well because of how long the initial playthrough of the game took.

During the last Dragon Quest XI episode, we made our way to the Fortress of Fear and started to explore the place. We fought and defeated Indignus, but that was only the start of things. Tonight, we’ll make our way further into the Fortress of Fear and prepare for the final encounters ahead. If this is indeed the end of Dragon Quest XI, I’ll share my thoughts of the game like I usually do when we finish a playthrough. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo Show for more of our Dragon Quest XI playthrough.

The challenge is only going to get tougher after Indignus!

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo Show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword playthrough as well as more Banjo-Tooie. If all goes according to plan this evening, Dragon Quest XI will be done and replaced by a new playthrough, but I have been wrong in the past about playthroughs ending so stay tuned.

