Electronic Arts (EA) announces $1 billion accelerated stock buyback This initiative will push EA's total stock repurchases to $2.5 billion.

With a number of tech companies reporting on their latest season of quarterly earnings, Electronic Arts was on deck today with its Q3 2025 earnings results, and with it came news about EA engaging in accelerated repurchase of its stocks. The company plans for about $1 billion of stock buybacks in the time ahead.

Electronic Arts announced plans for its latest buyback initiative in its Q3 2025 earnings results report released on its investor relations website this week. In said reported, EA CFO Stuart Canfield shared more details about the repurchase.

"Today, we announced plans for a $1 billion accelerated share repurchase, which is expected to bring total stock repurchases to $2.5 billion within the first year of our $5 billion authorization,” said Canfield in the report. “This reflects both our confidence in EA’s long term strategy and our ability to balance investment in growth with capital returns.”

Electronic Arts (EA) stock spiked sharply and then evened out in after-hours trading following its Q3 2025 earnings results.

Source: Google

Electronic Arts’ new stock buyback initiative comes after a few troubling stories about business at the company, including a lowering of guidance for EA’s FY 2025 due to poor game sales performance. Following the release of Dragon Age: The Veilguard, there were also multiple stories of longtime staff exiting BioWare, including Veilgaurd director Corinne Busche.

"Dragon Age had a high-quality launch and was well-reviewed by critics and those who played, however it did not resonate with a broad enough audience in a highly competitive market." - Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson #DragonAgeTheVeilguard #ElectronicArts #Earnings $EA pic.twitter.com/SrFTwK70GB — Shacknews (@shacknews) February 4, 2025

Even so, Electronic Arts is taking the strength it does have to attempt to provide value back to shareholders. As we continue to follow EA and other companies through their latest earnings results, stay tuned for more updates and coverage here at Shacknews.