AMD Q4 2024 earnings results beat EPS and revenue expectations AMD stock took a significant hit following the publishing of its latest earnings report.

AMD, one of the major players on the hardware side of the gaming industry, has reported its earnings for Q4 2024. Despite beating expectations for both EPS and revenue, AMD stock took a hit in after-hours trading.

AMD’s Q4 2024 earnings report was released at the close of markets today. The tech company reported $7.7 billion in revenue, beating the expectation of $7.5 billion. As for EPS, AMD’s $1.09/share narrowly clears the $1.08/share expectation.

AMD stock took a massive hit in after-hours trading, despite no glaringly bad news in the company’s earnings report. That said, it could be due to the lesser-than-expected data center sales. The stock was valued as low as $112.40 after ending the day at $119.50.

In addition to AMD, today also saw Google and Snap report their quarterly earnings.