New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

AMD Q4 2024 earnings results beat EPS and revenue expectations

AMD stock took a significant hit following the publishing of its latest earnings report.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

AMD, one of the major players on the hardware side of the gaming industry, has reported its earnings for Q4 2024. Despite beating expectations for both EPS and revenue, AMD stock took a hit in after-hours trading.

AMD’s Q4 2024 earnings report was released at the close of markets today. The tech company reported $7.7 billion in revenue, beating the expectation of $7.5 billion. As for EPS, AMD’s $1.09/share narrowly clears the $1.08/share expectation.

AMD's stock chart on February 4, 2025.

AMD stock took a massive hit in after-hours trading, despite no glaringly bad news in the company’s earnings report. That said, it could be due to the lesser-than-expected data center sales. The stock was valued as low as $112.40 after ending the day at $119.50.

In addition to AMD, today also saw Google and Snap report their quarterly earnings.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola