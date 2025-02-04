New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Snapchat (SNAP) reports 453 million Daily Active Users (DAUs) in Q4 2024

Snapchat was up 9 percent year-over-year in DAUs.
Bill Lavoy
Bill Lavoy
1

Snapchat (SNAP) reported its Q4 2024 earnings results today. In addition to beating both earnings per share (EPS) and revenue expectations, the company reported 453 million daily active users (DAU) in Q4 2024.

Snapchat's (SNAP) trading chart for after-hours on February 4, 2025

Snapchat itself had a great quarter it appears. With DAUs coming in at 453 million for the quarter, it’s a 9 percent bump year-over-year from Q4 2023. Counted among those 453 million users is not Donald Trump, as Snapchat remains the only major social media platform to have him banned.

If you want to read more about Snapchat, check out their Q4 2024 earnings report, and don’t forget to follow our financial coverage on Shacknews.

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He made his mark early in his career through guide writing and a deep understanding of editorial SEO. He enjoys putting in the work to create a great content, be it a wild feature or grinding out an in-depth collectible guide. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his articles.

