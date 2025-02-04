Snapchat (SNAP) reports 453 million Daily Active Users (DAUs) in Q4 2024 Snapchat was up 9 percent year-over-year in DAUs.

Snapchat (SNAP) reported its Q4 2024 earnings results today. In addition to beating both earnings per share (EPS) and revenue expectations, the company reported 453 million daily active users (DAU) in Q4 2024.

Snapchat itself had a great quarter it appears. With DAUs coming in at 453 million for the quarter, it’s a 9 percent bump year-over-year from Q4 2023. Counted among those 453 million users is not Donald Trump, as Snapchat remains the only major social media platform to have him banned.

