Snapchat (SNAP) Q4 2024 earnings report beats EPS and revenue expectations
Snapchat beats expectations all around on its Q4 2024 earnings results.
Snapchat (SNAP) reported its Q4 2024 earnings results today, posting beats on both earnings per share (EPS) and revenue expectations.
Snapchat’s Q4 2024 earnings report was released on February 4, 2025, at the close of markets. The company beat all around, posting $0.16 EPS of the expected $0.14 EPS. The company also posted $1.56 billion in revenue for the quarter against expectations of $1.5 billion. Not a bad quarter for the only major social media network to still have Donald Trump banned.
Snapchat CEO, Evan Spiegel, had this to say about the quarter’s results:
For more coverage of Snapchat and other gaming and technology companies reporting earnings this season, stick with Shacknews and our financial section.
-
Bill Lavoy posted a new article, Snapchat (SNAP) Q4 2024 earnings report beats EPS and revenue expectations