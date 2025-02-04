Snapchat (SNAP) Q4 2024 earnings report beats EPS and revenue expectations Snapchat beats expectations all around on its Q4 2024 earnings results.

Snapchat (SNAP) reported its Q4 2024 earnings results today, posting beats on both earnings per share (EPS) and revenue expectations.

Snapchat’s Q4 2024 earnings report was released on February 4, 2025, at the close of markets. The company beat all around, posting $0.16 EPS of the expected $0.14 EPS. The company also posted $1.56 billion in revenue for the quarter against expectations of $1.5 billion. Not a bad quarter for the only major social media network to still have Donald Trump banned.

Snapchat CEO, Evan Spiegel, had this to say about the quarter’s results:

“In 2024 we made significant progress on our core priorities of growing our community and improving depth of engagement, driving top line revenue growth and diversifying our revenue sources, while building toward our long-term vision for augmented reality,” said Evan Spiegel, CEO. “Active advertisers more than doubled in Q4, with the improvements we have made to our advertising platform driving improved advertiser performance and helping to grow revenue 14% year-over-year.”

