Snapchat (SNAP) Q4 2024 earnings report beats EPS and revenue expectations

Snapchat beats expectations all around on its Q4 2024 earnings results.
1

Snapchat (SNAP) reported its Q4 2024 earnings results today, posting beats on both earnings per share (EPS) and revenue expectations.

A Snapchat (SNAP) stock chart showing after-hours trading for February 4, 2024

Snapchat’s Q4 2024 earnings report was released on February 4, 2025, at the close of markets. The company beat all around, posting $0.16 EPS of the expected $0.14 EPS. The company also posted $1.56 billion in revenue for the quarter against expectations of $1.5 billion. Not a bad quarter for the only major social media network to still have Donald Trump banned.

Snapchat CEO, Evan Spiegel, had this to say about the quarter’s results:

For more coverage of Snapchat and other gaming and technology companies reporting earnings this season, stick with Shacknews and our financial section.

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He made his mark early in his career through guide writing and a deep understanding of editorial SEO. He enjoys putting in the work to create a great content, be it a wild feature or grinding out an in-depth collectible guide. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his articles.

