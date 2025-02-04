Google (GOOGL) reports $10.473 billion of YouTube ad revenue in Q4 2024 Google's YouTube ad revenue was up more than $1.5 billion from Q3 2024.

With Google (GOOGL) having put out its latest earnings results reporting for Q4 2024, we also got a fresh look at how YouTube is doing. The video platform put up another solid chunk of change for Google’s overall business, achieving an ad revenue of $10.473 billion for the quarter.

YouTube’s ad revenue metric was shared in Google’s Q4 2024 earnings results, which was released on its investor relations website this week. $10.473 billion was the bottom line number for YouTube’s ad revenue contribution. That was up over $1.5 billion from that same metric’s Q3 2024 contribution, which landed at about $8.9 billion. It was also up year-over-year from Q4 2023, which landed at $9.2 billion.

Google (GOOGL) went on a sharp rollercoaster ride in after-hours trading following the release of its Q4 2024 earnings results.

Source: Google

Google continues to bring in an enormous amount of money each quarter, and Q4 2024 was no different. It put up $96.47 billion for Q4 2024 in total revenue. That means YouTube alone put more than 10 percent of the company’s total revenue across the quarter, which is nothing to sneeze at. It’s also worth noting that the 2024 US Election occurred during the last quarter, which also likely plays a part in YouTube’s overall strength in the quarter. Such being the case, it may be tough for YouTube to top this quarter’s bottom line in quarters ahead.

With another quarter in the books for Google, it looks like YouTube is still flying high as well. Stay tuned as we continue to cover further earnings results as they drop, right here at Shacknews.