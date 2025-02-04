Google (GOOGL) Q4 2024 earnings results beat EPS estimates on lighter than expected revenue It was a narrow miss on revenue expectations for Google in the company's final quarter of its fiscal year.

Google (GOOGL) dropped its earnings report for Q4 2024 just as markets closed on the day. It was a beat in terms of earnings per share, but a slight miss for revenue.

Google’s Q4 2024 earnings report was published late this afternoon. The company tallied $96.47 billion in revenue, which just misses the expectation of $96.6 billion. However, Google did beat expectations in terms of EPS, reporting $2.15/share against an expectation of $2.13/share.

Google (GOOGL) stock saw an initial steep drop in after-hours trading. This can likely be attributed to the company missing revenue expectations for the quarter. Although it was a small miss, it was enough to make the stock take some damage.

The earnings report also brought an update on one of Google's most valuable assets, YouTube.