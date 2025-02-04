New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Google (GOOGL) Q4 2024 earnings results beat EPS estimates on lighter than expected revenue

It was a narrow miss on revenue expectations for Google in the company's final quarter of its fiscal year.
Donovan Erskine
Getty Images
1

Google (GOOGL) dropped its earnings report for Q4 2024 just as markets closed on the day. It was a beat in terms of earnings per share, but a slight miss for revenue.

Google’s Q4 2024 earnings report was published late this afternoon. The company tallied $96.47 billion in revenue, which just misses the expectation of $96.6 billion. However, Google did beat expectations in terms of EPS, reporting $2.15/share against an expectation of $2.13/share.

Google's stock chart on February 4, 2025.

Google (GOOGL) stock saw an initial steep drop in after-hours trading. This can likely be attributed to the company missing revenue expectations for the quarter. Although it was a small miss, it was enough to make the stock take some damage.

The earnings report also brought an update on one of Google’s most valuable assets, YouTube. Stick with Shacknews for more financial news out of the tech industry this week.

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time.

