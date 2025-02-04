Weird West developer WolfEye Studios partners with NEOWIZ for its next game Former Arkane lead Raf Colantonio's studio has agreed to partner with Lies of P publisher NEOWIZ to publish its next game.

As Weird West developer WolfEye Studios gears up for its next big game, it has partnered with NEOWIZ with the latter acting as a publisher for its next project. WolfEye and NEOWIZ announced the partnership today, as well as releasing new concept art for its upcoming project, which is said to be a sci-fi first-person action RPG. The game’s title has not been revealed as of this announcement.

News of WolfEye and NEOWIZ’s partnership came via press release today. NEOWIZ will take over publishing duties for the game as WolfEye Studios focuses on building this new experience into a unique and new IP. The concept art for WolfEye’s new game gives vibes of a diesel punk world draped in classic aesthetic. Former Arkane leads Raf Colantonio and Julien Roby are heading up the design of the game.

WolfEye Studios' next game looks like it will feature advanced tech in an old-timey environment.

Source: WolfEye Studios

This new game follows WolfEye’s first venture, Weird West, which was released in 2022 to decent critique and scores. NEOWIZ hit gold itself in publishing Round8 Studio’s Lies of P, which gathered quite the interest and accolades in 2023. With its sophomore effort in the works, Colantonio is excited to have NEOWIZ on board.

“We have a burning passion for making a very specific type of game that blends RPG, action and simulation,” Colantonio shared in a statement for on the press release. “These games can only be successful when the publisher shares that same passion.”

“With NEOWIZ, we found a partner that truly understands our vision and is as committed as we are to delivering a unique, creative and memorable game experience that will appeal both to our long-term fans and new players alike,” Julien Roby added.

We still have a lot to learn about what’s coming from WolfEye Studios next game, but with NEOWIZ helping out, it seems like much more of a solidified “when” instead of “if.” Stay tuned for more updates as they drop by following the WolfEye Studios topic here at Shacknews.