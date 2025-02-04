How to stop bleeding and use bandages - Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 It might be a slow death, but uncontrolled bleeding will eventually end your life in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

If you are looking to explore the world as Henry in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, you will need to get used to dealing with danger, and that means plenty of injuries and bleeding shall be in your future. How to stop bleeding and use bandages is not the most intuitive thing in the world for newer players, so this is how to do it.

How to stop bleeding and use bandages in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

To use a bandage, you first need to have one in your inventory. Use the "I" button on PC, or the menu button on controller to open the Inventory, and then go to the Utility tab. You will then be able to select your bandages and hit E on PC, Cricle on PlayStation, or A on Xbox on them to use them. Now, you will need to select which body part you wish to use them on, as you are free to bleed from as many wounds as you like at the same time.

Once you have selected your body part, you will need to set the number of bandages you wish to use, add more until you have stopped 100% of the bleeding, and then hit the confirm button. There are potions you can use to help in other ways, but they will be difficult to find, and you shouldn't be relying on such things. Clever swordplay and bandages will be your friends.

To get more bandages, visit every merchant you can find, as many of them will sell some. You can also find them by exploring chests or even on enemies that you kill before they get a chance to avail of their own supplies.

