WWE 2K25's Dino Zucconi on celebrating the Bloodline in this year's Showcase

Showcase is one of every WWE 2K game’s best modes, inviting you to re-experience fan-favorite matches from across WWE history. But how do the designers choose which stories to focus on, and what sets WWE 2K25’s Showcase mode apart from the others? Lead Showcase designer Dino Zucconi answered those and more questions, such as what improvements fan can expect to see this year and his personal path through game development.

This interview has been lightly edited for clarity.

Shacknews: The Bloodline story has been running for almost five years with no signs of slowing down. What made this the right year to feature WWE’s hottest story?

Dino Zucconi: In my opinion, it was an easy call. Roman Reigns has been the hottest act in the company for years now. The Bloodline itself has dominated the company in every facet: Raw, SmackDown—everywhere you go, they’re winning all the titles. It also gave us the chance to not only focus on the current Superstars, but we could push it out a little bit and open it up to other members of the family. That felt like the perfect Showcase for us. It gives us a large roster, and it gives us all the history while keeping it relevant to things going on.

Shacknews: Will players control different members of both Bloodline factions throughout the story?

Dino Zucconi: Yes. Basically, it’s one match for everyone we consider one member of the Bloodline. So everyone has their own match. You’ll play as somebody different each time out. We do have little bonuses in there as well, but yes, everyone is taken care of.

Shacknews: What’s been your favorite match, moment, or other Showcase moment to work on?

Dino Zucconi: So for me, I grew up a wrestling fan. I’ve loved wrestling my entire life, so the Showcase mode for me is a great chance to relive my favorite memories and bring it to the younger viewers. Literally every Showcase mode is just a labor of love for me. I love picking the cutscenes; I love picking the matches. It’s hard to pick my favorite part. I just love this mode.

Shacknews: What other changes and improvements can fans expect from this year’s Showcase.

Dino Zucconi: I think the big one is we’ve gotten rid of the Slingshot technology. We’re going to have full cutscenes again this year. I know a lot of fans have been saying that’s what they’ve wanted, and we’ve listened. We’re going back to full cutscenes. I think another cool thing this year is we have the three different match types: Change history, create history, and relive history. Relive, of course, is our standard Showcase fare. Then we have dream matches like the Wild Samoans against the Dudley Boyz where you can just have a dream match. And then for changing history, we’re going to switch what happened in the cutscenes to give you a different path to take a Bloodline member to victory.

Shacknews: What other changes and features are coming to WWE 2K25 that you’re excited about?

Dino Zuconi: I’m very excited for the intergender matches. I think that’s something the fans have wanted for a while, and it’s good to open that back up. If that’s what the fans want, we’ve got to give it to them.

Shacknews: Who are your picks to win the women’s and men’s Royal Rumbles?

Dino Zucconi: I’m being dumb with this and just rooting for John Cena to win the men’s Royal Rumble. I’m worried that’s not going to happen, and that’s okay. I’m there to root for him in all of my glory one last time. On the women’s side, I think I’m going for Becky Lynch. I’m not sure if that’s going to happen, but again, you’ve got to root for her. You can’t always pick winners and try to look smart.

Shacknews: If time and money were no issue—and licensing—what would be your dream WWE match?

Dino Zucconi: Kurt Angle and Bret Hart. That’s always been my WWE dream match. I wish I could’ve seen it, and I wish it could have happened somewhere. That’s my ultimate dream match.

Shacknews: What’s a big misconception when you tell someone you work in video games?

Dino Zucconi: People think I know how to code. I don’t. That’s usually our engineers. I still work with the systems and our tools, but I don’t know how to code. That’s usually the big one I get.

Shacknews: What was your path to game development?

Dino Zucconi. Sure. It’s probably the weirdest path you’ll ever hear. I was a Spanish major in school. I was going to be a teacher. I used to work in QA for 2K a long time ago. When I read the news that they’d gotten the [WWE video game] license, I hit up all my friends on the team and said, “I’ll do anything.” For a few years, I was a production assistant. I showed interest in the Showcase mode, and eventually, they gave the position to me. I’ve been doing it ever since.

Shacknews: What advice would you give to aspiring game designers?

Dino Zucconi: Never, ever underestimate passion. I am proof that you don’t have to go to school for this to make it happen. As long as you know what you’re talking about, you can learn. This path is open to anybody.

Shacknews: And learn Spanish.

Dino Zucconi: And definitely learn some Spanish along the way.

Shacknews was invited to play a preview of WWE 2K25 in Indianapolis. 2K paid for our travel, lodging, and transportation to and from the Royal Rumble event.