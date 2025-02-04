Atari announces Breakout Beyond as its next classic franchise revival Breakout Beyond brings back the classic brick-busting arcade classic and puts a twist on it with new gameplay, progression, and features.

Atari is returning to the classic Breakout series for its next franchise revival and new game. This week, the group announced the colorful Breakout Beyond, taking the classic ball rebounding and brick breaking gameplay of Breakout, turning it on its side, giving new progression gameplay to the game, and adding a few more twists to make it an exciting new spin on the classic.

Atari announced Breakout Beyond in a reveal trailer this week. The new game features classic Breakout gameplay. You’ll still rebound at least one ball back and forth between your movable paddle and the bricks that stand as your obstacles in the game. However, this time around, it’s flipped on its side from the usual top-to-bottom style. What’s more, it seems like once you clear areas of bricks, you’ll move your paddle forward, bounding towards a goal that will clear the entire level. Other twists include explosively colorful effects, multiball, and other power-ups with unique spins.

Breakout Beyond follows in the tracks of several other classic gaming revivals Atari has pursued as of late, including Missile Command: Recharged, Berzerk: Recharged, and Yars Rising, just to name a few. Breakout itself has a pretty fun and addictive gameplay loop, and the changes Atari has made to the game make it seem like those aspects will be accentuated in this reimagining.

The game doesn’t have a release date yet, but Breakout Beyond will be coming to Atari VCS, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, Playstation, and PC platforms and can be wishlisted on many of them now. Stay tuned for more updates as they drop.