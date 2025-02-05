WWE 2K25's Derek Donahue on designing gameplay systems

During Royal Rumble weekend, Shacknews was invited to try out an early build of WWE 2K25 and talk to some of the game’s designers about its new and returning features. Greg Burke and David Craddock caught up with lead gameplay designer Derek Donahue to discuss the challenges of designing annualized games, the level of involvement he and his team have in different match types, and how to design simulation-style games without overwhelming players.

This interview has been lightly edited for clarity.

Shacknews: What does being lead gameplay designer entail? Do you touch every system from strikes to grapples to submissions?

Derek Donahue: Yeah. The gameplay team as a whole, we cover everything that happens from bell to bell, and some stuff outside of that as well. Strikes, grapples, submissions, pins—everything that happens during a wrestling match is in the gameplay team’s purview.

Shacknews: As you design the combat systems, do you have any say into what moves make it into the game?

Derek Donahue: Absolutely, yeah. Every time we’re designing a new system, there’s usually contextual attacks that relate to it. An example would be barricade diving this year. Obviously, we implement the dives that you perform off of the barricade against a standing opponent; against an opponent on the ground at ringside. But then you have to think about what happens if someone attacks the person on the barricade, so we had to design all the attacks there.

We’ve got new people on the roster, so we want to make sure we get their finishers, their moves they perform, as well as just good moves to add to the library every year. That’s a big part of what gameplay does.

Shacknews: What are some challenges in that? Because that’s a lot of mechanics happening at once in the ring. This is a fighting game, essentially.

Derek Donahue: It is. We talk about, is wrestling a fighting game? There’s a lot of similarity, but it’s got its own thing to it, and that’s often hard for someone new to the project to understand. There are a million gameplay systems all interacting. You have recovery, strikes, submissions, reversals, combos, and all of that. It’s definitely a challenge anytime you want to integrate a new system into this and make it really sing and work with everything else.

Shacknews: Is there a particular combat mechanic that’s really hard to implement?

Derek Donahue: I’d say one thing that comes to mind is the referee. The referee needs to interface with so many different things the player is doing, even the idea of where does the referee stand in the ring, right? The ring can get extremely crowded, and you have the referee moving around. And of course, last year we introduced the ability to play as the referee with Special Guest Referee. That required us to redo all our systems that you choose when you go down for a pin count. We redid how pins work because instead of it just being three chances, now it’s: when does the chance happen? Are people going to count fast? Count slow? So, redoing all of that.

This year, we extended Special Guest Referee to work in any match type. That was a question of, what does a special guest referee do in a tag team match? What do they do if it’s Hell in a Cell? How do they handle climbing on top of the cell? You just have to take a single mechanic and apply it to everything else that exists in the game, and figure out what combinations players are going to try. We want to make sure we support that.

Shacknews: What’s involved involved in making a simulation-heavy combat game without overwhelming players?

Derek Donahue: That is, I think, the core challenge. I think people rightfully want everything that happens in wrestling to happen in our game, and that’s what we want too. But finding a way to distill that into a system that people can understand quickly, but that still gives them freedom of expression, the freedom to explore everything that can happen in the game—it’s one of the biggest challenges of our game. It’s something we’ll be working on for the next 10 years, trying to perfect that.

Shacknews: Developers of annual franchises often face tough schedules, knowing they need to focus on the next product when they’re still working on the current one. How do you make substantial improvements and design entirely new systems while facing that schedule?

Derek Donahue: Working on an annual title is a blessing and a curse. I love it because it means we get to give something to fans every year, and it gives us a chance to see how people engage with something; that informs how the next evolution of it works. So for example, the referee. We knew we wanted Special Guest Referee in every match type, but getting it in every single match type isn’t something that’s achievable in a year. In fact, even getting Special Guest Referee in a one-on-one match wasn’t achievable in a year. We had to think about redoing all of the referee systems in 2K23 so that in 2K24, we could have Special Guest Referee.

Now here we are in 2K25 with the referee in all sorts of match types. It requires thinking ahead but still making sure that in a single year, we’re still delivering something that’s exciting and new for people. Underground Match is a great example of a brand-new match type this year that required a ton of work. The groundwork was laid in 2K24 and 2K23 with War Games and some of our backstage interactions. So I think people can enjoy what we put into a game, and you can also read into what we’ve done and imagine where that could take us in the future.

Shacknews: Who are your picks to win the women’s and men’s Royal Rumble matches this year?

Derek Donahue: Oh, man. Very hard question. I’m going to say for the women’s, I’m rooting for Bianca Belair. Always been a huge fan. Men’s match: I’ve got my eye on CM Punk.

Shacknews: What’s your WWE dream match?

Derek Donahue: My dream matches are going to be different than most people expect, because I think I’m the most invested in Superstars who have worked with us on the game. So when I say Wesley in NXT, LA Knight killing it on the main roster—these are people we got to work with making our game years back before they went to WWE. Wesley vs. LA Knight would be an incredible WrestleMania main event, and I would love to see it.

Shacknews: What’s the biggest misconception people have about making video games?

Derek Donahue: It’s hard to convey what it means to work on gameplay systems. I think it’s easiest to talk to people who are not super-familiar with game development or who know casually about putting animations into the game. It’s one of the coolest parts of our game, like I mentioned, working with wrestlers from all different companies, including WWE to capture mocap animations. We have a state-of-the-art motion capture studio with a WWE ring that’s set up, and we run through all sorts of moves. Not just move animations, but everything that happens in a ring: recovery, strike reactions, taunts, just the way people move and carry themselves in the ring are all things we want to capture accurately.

So being able to work directly with wrestlers who have devoted their lives to this, and get a better understanding of how they think about wrestling in the ring, and making sure we can translate that to the game, is really rewarding. Finally seeing those animations come into the game and put them into our systems and make them shine is one of my favorite parts about this.

Shacknews: As a content designer, how closely do you have to work with the animation team? There are a lot of grapples and holds in these games.

Derek Donahue: Absolutely. The gameplay team as a whole—I’m one small part of it—there’s about eight designers and about 10 animators and a little more than 10 engineers. We have a big group of about 30 people we meet with every day to make this game. That’s just the gameplay part. I’m thinking about when you’re playing a one-on-one match all the way to a Royal Rumble—that’s what we’re focused on. There are all sorts of other people [focused on those and other systems]. We work directly with gameplay animators every day who are working with us on implementing these moves. There are a bunch of details that, when you’re in the motion-capture studio working with talent, we want to make sure we get right and help convey that to the animators so we can all make it shine.

Shacknews: How did you go about becoming a combat designer specifically? Talk about your journey in game dev.

Derek Donahue: I had an interesting journey in game dev. I happened to live in Novato where 2K is headquartered. I had a rare opportunity to intern on MLB 2K10 and 2K12. When I graduated, I got to come back, and we were no longer working on MLB games. We were working on WWE games, which was completely new to me. But I had an opportunity to join the team and learn what wrestling’s all about. Initially, I didn’t think I was going to like wrestling, but I’ve been working on it for about 10 years now, and I couldn’t imagine working on anything else.

So it was just kind of a steady start as an intern, doing anything I could to help. I found a spot on gameplay and became passionate about it, and it’s been what I’ve been doing for the last 10 years.

Shacknews: Did you go to school for game design and coding?

Derek Donahue: I did. I’ve always wanted to be a game developer. I didn’t really know where in games I wanted to work. I went to school for programming; I have a computer science/computer game design degree from the University of California, Santa Cruz. I assumed I was going to get into programming because that was my degree’s focus, but I had this opportunity to work as an intern starting on WWE 2K15, and then ‘16 on gameplay, and design is absolutely where I want to be. I really enjoy my role getting to work directly with engineers, animators, and game designers. Kind of all facets of the game team.

Shacknews: What advice would you give to aspiring combat designers or just game developers?

Derek Donahue: Make things. I think the most valuable thing you can do when you’re trying to learn game development is to make small projects and finish them from beginning to end. I’m a hypocrite for saying this because I am very bad at actually finishing a small side project, but the most talented and innovative designers I know are people who have been able to do that—who have been able to publish really small things and achieve a goal from beginning to end, and iterate on that. Eventually, when you have a small collection of game projects you’ve made, there’s so much you’ve learned over the course of that, that you couldn’t have possibly seen at the beginning of starting on those projects. That translates your skills really well to anyone else who wants to see what you can do.

So, yeah. Do small projects and collaborate with people.

Shacknews was invited to play a preview of WWE 2K25 in Indianapolis. 2K paid for our travel, lodging, and transportation to and from the Royal Rumble event.