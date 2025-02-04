New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Listen to the Electronic Arts (EA) Q4 2024 earnings call here

Hear EA executives discuss the latest quarter and answer questions from investors.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
This afternoon, Electronic Arts (EA) will report its earnings for the recent financial quarter. Shortly thereafter, the gaming company will hold an earnings call to discuss the results and field questions from investors. If you’re interested in hearing what they have to say, you can listen to Electronic Arts’ Q4 2024 earnings call here.

Electronic Arts’ Q4 2024 earnings call will take place today at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. We’ll be streaming it on the Shacknews Twitch channel, but you could also find it on EA’s investor relations site.

That’s how you can tune into Electronic Arts’ Q4 2024 earnings call. Keep an eye on our EA topic page for any news out of today’s earnings.

