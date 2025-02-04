New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Mario and Luigi: Brothership has sold 1.84 million software units since launching

We've got our first sales total for Mario and Luigi's latest RPG adventure.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Nintendo
1

Mario and Luigi: Brothership launched last fall, bringing about the latest journey from Nintendo’s iconic siblings. With the company’s latest financial quarter coming to a close, Nintendo has provided the first official sales figure for the game. Mario and Luigi: Brothership has sold 1.84 million units since its release.

Nintendo revealed the sales figure for Mario and Luigi: Brothership in the company’s Q3 2025 earnings report. With this, the newest Mario and Luigi game is the latest title to join Nintendo’s million-seller club. Mario Party Jamboree and The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom also sold north of a million units during the quarter.

Mario and Luigi facing off with an enemy.

Source: Nintendo

Mario and Luigi: Brothership saw the iconic siblings on a journey to reconnect the world. We were quite fond of it here at Shacknews, scoring it a 9 in our review.

In addition to Mario and Luigi: Brothership sales numbers, Nintendo’s latest earnings report also brought information regarding Super Nintendo World Orlando and Switch console sales.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola