Mario and Luigi: Brothership has sold 1.84 million software units since launching

Mario and Luigi: Brothership launched last fall, bringing about the latest journey from Nintendo’s iconic siblings. With the company’s latest financial quarter coming to a close, Nintendo has provided the first official sales figure for the game. Mario and Luigi: Brothership has sold 1.84 million units since its release.

Nintendo revealed the sales figure for Mario and Luigi: Brothership in the company’s Q3 2025 earnings report. With this, the newest Mario and Luigi game is the latest title to join Nintendo’s million-seller club. Mario Party Jamboree and The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom also sold north of a million units during the quarter.



Source: Nintendo

Mario and Luigi: Brothership saw the iconic siblings on a journey to reconnect the world. We were quite fond of it here at Shacknews, scoring it a 9 in our review.

In addition to Mario and Luigi: Brothership sales numbers, Nintendo’s latest earnings report also brought information regarding Super Nintendo World Orlando and Switch console sales.