Wreckfest 2 PC early access coming in March 2025 The much anticipated follow-up to one of the most metal-mangling racers ever has a date with Steam Early Access next month.

Bugbear and THQ Nordic have decided on a PC early access release date for racing and demolition derby sequel Wreckfest 2. The game has been highly anticipated among fans after the first one gave us a highly destructible and zany racer full of different destructive events and tracks. Now, we’re going to be able to see what the next generation of Wreckfest has in store as it hits Steam in March 2025.

Bugbear and THQ Nordic announced the details of Wreckfest 2’s PC early access release in a new trailer this week. According to the trailer, Wreckfest 2 will open to early access on Steam on March 20, 2025. While the first Wreckfest did release on Xbox, PlayStation, and even Nintendo Switch, the PC platform is a clear priority, given its massive fanbase and a vibrant modding community. Nonetheless, it seems console news will come at a much later time as Bugbear sorts out the kinks and bugs on PC first and prepares for as stable a Version 1.0 as it can.

Bugbear promises this next generation of Wreckfest will feature more steel-shredding crashes and hard-to-the-paint driving than ever:

Developer Bugbear has overhauled its physics engine to deliver the most intense crashes, deeper component damage, and absolute vehicular mayhem. Forget shiny supercars - in Wreckfest 2, the rides are old, rusty, dented, and patched together. As Early Access progresses, you'll be able to build the banger of your dreams and transform your battered ride into a wrecking machine! New cars and other vehicles will be added as the game evolves.

With the early access date set, Wreckfest 2 looks set to deliver its first taste of pulse-pounding action in March. Stay tuned for further updates on the Wreckfest 2 topic, right here at Shacknews.