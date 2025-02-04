New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Wreckfest 2 PC early access coming in March 2025

The much anticipated follow-up to one of the most metal-mangling racers ever has a date with Steam Early Access next month.
TJ Denzer
Image via THQ Nordic
1

Bugbear and THQ Nordic have decided on a PC early access release date for racing and demolition derby sequel Wreckfest 2. The game has been highly anticipated among fans after the first one gave us a highly destructible and zany racer full of different destructive events and tracks. Now, we’re going to be able to see what the next generation of Wreckfest has in store as it hits Steam in March 2025.

Bugbear and THQ Nordic announced the details of Wreckfest 2’s PC early access release in a new trailer this week. According to the trailer, Wreckfest 2 will open to early access on Steam on March 20, 2025. While the first Wreckfest did release on Xbox, PlayStation, and even Nintendo Switch, the PC platform is a clear priority, given its massive fanbase and a vibrant modding community. Nonetheless, it seems console news will come at a much later time as Bugbear sorts out the kinks and bugs on PC first and prepares for as stable a Version 1.0 as it can.

Bugbear promises this next generation of Wreckfest will feature more steel-shredding crashes and hard-to-the-paint driving than ever:

With the early access date set, Wreckfest 2 looks set to deliver its first taste of pulse-pounding action in March. Stay tuned for further updates on the Wreckfest 2 topic, right here at Shacknews.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

