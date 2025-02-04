Nintendo (NTDOY) reports 129 million Annual Playing Users in 2024 The number was up 2 million from 2023 as Nintendo continued to sell hardware in the 8th year of the Switch's life cycle.

Nintendo reported this metric in its latest earnings report, which launched on its investor relations website this week. For Nintendo’s Q3 2025, it reported on some details about its entire 2024 year. That included Annual Playing Users… That is, users that own Nintendo hardware and have been active on their accounts in the year. For the full year of 2024, from January to December, Nintendo’s Annual Playing Users rose to 129 million. That was up from 2023, which reported 127 million.

Nintendo reached 129 million Annual Playing Users in 2024, compared to 127 million in 2023.

Source: Nintendo

It's worth nothing that this isn’t as big of a spike as Nintendo has seen in previous years. The largest was around when the pandemic hit, seeing Nintendo grow its Annual Playing Users metric from 50 million to 81 million. Even from 2022 to 2023, Nintendo had gained 10 million users. With the Nintendo Switch 2 having been looming over players’ heads for most of the last couple years that would be purchasers are playing it cautious and holding off as they wait for Nintendo’s next big thing.

Even so, Nintendo still has quite the user base, and it additionally claims that the Nintendo Switch has crossed the 150 million unit mark on hardware sales since the Switch’s launch in 2017. With the Switch 2 around the corner, stay tuned for more Nintendo news as it drops, right here at Shacknews.