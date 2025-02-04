New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Super Nintendo World at Universal Epic Universe in Orlando is still on track to open in May 2025

Universal Studios Orlando will get Mario and Donkey Kong-themed attractions with its latest park expansion.
Donovan Erskine
Universal Studios
1

Universal Studios has already installed the Super Nintendo World attractions at its California and Tokyo parks, bringing franchises like Mario and Donkey Kong to life. The Orlando park is next to receive the Nintendo treatment, and the Big N has confirmed that Super Nintendo World is still on pace to open at Universal Studios Orlando this May.

Nintendo mentioned the upcoming park at Universal Studios Orlando in its Q3 2025 earnings report. Super Nintendo World Orlando will open on May 22, 2025. It’ll feature not only an area inspired by Mario’s Mushroom Kingdom, but Donkey Kong Country as well.

Mario sliding down a flagpole.

Source: Nintendo

Super Nintendo World is part of a broader expansion, Epic Universe, at Universal Studios Orlando. In addition to the iconic video game character, Epic Universe will bring new attractions based on How to Train Your Dragon, Harry Potter, and more.

An update on Super Nintendo World was just one detail in Nintendo’s latest earnings report. The company also announced that Nintendo Switch has surpassed 150 million lifetime sales.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

