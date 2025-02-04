Super Nintendo World at Universal Epic Universe in Orlando is still on track to open in May 2025 Universal Studios Orlando will get Mario and Donkey Kong-themed attractions with its latest park expansion.

Universal Studios has already installed the Super Nintendo World attractions at its California and Tokyo parks, bringing franchises like Mario and Donkey Kong to life. The Orlando park is next to receive the Nintendo treatment, and the Big N has confirmed that Super Nintendo World is still on pace to open at Universal Studios Orlando this May.

Nintendo mentioned the upcoming park at Universal Studios Orlando in its Q3 2025 earnings report. Super Nintendo World Orlando will open on May 22, 2025. It’ll feature not only an area inspired by Mario’s Mushroom Kingdom, but Donkey Kong Country as well.



Source: Nintendo

Super Nintendo World is part of a broader expansion, Epic Universe, at Universal Studios Orlando. In addition to the iconic video game character, Epic Universe will bring new attractions based on How to Train Your Dragon, Harry Potter, and more.

An update on Super Nintendo World was just one detail in Nintendo’s latest earnings report. The company also announced that Nintendo Switch has surpassed 150 million lifetime sales.