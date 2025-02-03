New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Nintendo Switch tops 150 million console units sold since launching in 2017

Nintendo DS is still the King at the Big N, but Switch is within spitting distance of setting a very special company record.
Asif Khan
Asif Khan
3

Nintendo just released its financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, and the company's smash hit Switch console has entered new territory with regards to lifetime sales. Nintendo Switch has sold 150.86 million console units since launching in March 2017.

Screenshot of Nintendo's Investor Relations website showing the Nintendo Switch has sold over 150 million units.

Source: Nintendo Investor Relations

Nintendo Switch needs to sell 3.16 million more console units to catch the company's best-selling Nintendo DS handheld system. The Nintendo Switch is already the most successful home console in the company's history, and it is likely just a matter of time before the system outsells the DS and PS2. Nintendo DS racked up 154.02 million in lifetime unit sales, and PS2 has sold somewhere between 155-160 million units depending on who at Sony you ask.

While it is great to celebrate such a milestone, Nintendo did lower its FY25 financial forecast due to worse than expected hardware sales. Perhaps the overhang of Switch 2's impending release lead some potential buyers to hold off on scooping up the OG.

This article is only meant for educational purposes, and should not be taken as investment advice. Please consider your own investment time horizon, risk tolerance, and consult with a financial advisor before acting on this information.

Full Disclosure:

At the time of this article, Shacknews primary shareholder Asif A. Khan, his family members, or his company Virtue LLC had the following positions:

Long Nintendo via NTDOY shares

CEO/EIC/EIEIO
CEO/EIC/EIEIO

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola