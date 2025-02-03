Super Mario Party Jamboree has sold over 6 million units since launch In a somewhat soft quarter for video game releases at Nintendo, Super Mario Party Jamboree kept the party going.

Nintendo is out with the company's financial results for the first three quarters of its fiscal year, and Super Mario Party Jamboree is one of the standouts of the earnings report. The definitive Nintendo party game sold over 6 million units since launch.

Check out what Nintendo had to say about Switch software sales in it's earnings report:

Regarding the Nintendo Switch business during the nine months ended December 31, 2024, sales of titles released during this fiscal year increased steadily, with The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (released in September) recording sales of 3.91 million units, and Super Mario Party Jamboree (released in October) selling 6.17 million units...

Super Mario Party Jamboree's launch performance was definitely a highlight of this quarter's earnings report, as Nintendo did cut its FY25 financial forecast despite Switch topping 150 million lifetime console unit sales during the holiday period.

