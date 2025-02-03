Evening Reading - February 3, 2025

Welcome, Shackers. It’s the end of the night and the start of a month as we trail into February. This month is going to be our first stacked gaming month of the year, featuring Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, Civ 7, Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, and Monster Hunter Wilds, to name a few. We’ll have plenty of coverage for all of it and more, but for this fine Monday, it’s time to bring it to a close. Here’s your Evening Reading!
In case you missed it at Shacknews…
- Fallout: New Vegas lead story writer rejoins Obsidian Entertainment
- Battlefield Labs will let fans shape the future of the franchise
- ESA shares statement on Trump tariffs, cites potential harm to video game industry
- Battlefield Studios rolls four studios working on the franchise into one global group
- Need for Speed franchise put on hold as Criterion Games works on Battlefield
- Mario speedrunner Kosmic reaches new Donkey Kong kill screen
- Trump to establish sovereign wealth fund, could be used to acquire TikTok
- Spirit Swap: Lofi Beats to Match-3 To review: Tetris Chillax
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 review: For king and country
- Sid Meier's Civilization 7 review: That's my river
And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!
Happy belated birthday to an instant classic
WIZARD BEER pic.twitter.com/rjxRQrKCgg— Worthi 🦇 (@Worthikids) January 19, 2024
Most Worthikids animation is great, but this one takes the cake. I’d watch a whole series based around fantasy-fiction TV commercials.
Retro Bowl continues to get better
Ok, because you asked so nicely. Here is a short video clip of TRUCKING in action. Please remember that this is still very much a work in progress feature. pic.twitter.com/NrQssVY7ir— Retro Bowl (@retro_bowl) February 3, 2025
Looks like Retro Bowl players are going to be able to break through some tackles if this ends up working right.
The coolest little drawing by the coolest little Koopa
he put it on the evil fridge right after#myart pic.twitter.com/cTMEBX7hVJ— CherryFennec (@FennecCherry) February 3, 2025
Going right on the evil fridge (the fridge where you put evil stuff).
Kendrick keeps winning
Looked like an easy deal. Heinz knows what’s up.
Can’t stop, won’t stop
Never stop believing in Godzilla pic.twitter.com/7bGUm5FUvH— Mr. Goji (@Mr_goji54) February 2, 2025
He's out there, just waiting to come ashore.
Fantasticuck Four
February 2, 2025
Sue Storm can do what she wants, but I’d still be a bit concerned in what she wanted with Wade Wilson.
Sus wall
February 2, 2025
Definitely just asking for a bomb flower or a Pegasus Boots ram attack.
Have a good night, y’all. We’ll catch you bright and early with the latest news and stories tomorrow.
