Evening Reading - February 3, 2025

Welcome, Shackers. It’s the end of the night and the start of a month as we trail into February. This month is going to be our first stacked gaming month of the year, featuring Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, Civ 7, Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, and Monster Hunter Wilds, to name a few. We’ll have plenty of coverage for all of it and more, but for this fine Monday, it’s time to bring it to a close. Here’s your Evening Reading!

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!

Happy belated birthday to an instant classic

Most Worthikids animation is great, but this one takes the cake. I’d watch a whole series based around fantasy-fiction TV commercials.

Retro Bowl continues to get better

Ok, because you asked so nicely. Here is a short video clip of TRUCKING in action. Please remember that this is still very much a work in progress feature. pic.twitter.com/NrQssVY7ir — Retro Bowl (@retro_bowl) February 3, 2025

Looks like Retro Bowl players are going to be able to break through some tackles if this ends up working right.

The coolest little drawing by the coolest little Koopa

he put it on the evil fridge right after#myart pic.twitter.com/cTMEBX7hVJ — CherryFennec (@FennecCherry) February 3, 2025

Going right on the evil fridge (the fridge where you put evil stuff).

Kendrick keeps winning

Looked like an easy deal. Heinz knows what’s up.

Can’t stop, won’t stop

Never stop believing in Godzilla pic.twitter.com/7bGUm5FUvH — Mr. Goji  (@Mr_goji54) February 2, 2025

He's out there, just waiting to come ashore.

Fantasticuck Four

pic.twitter.com/iNaMXTrezi — fantastic four out of context (@f4panels) February 2, 2025

Sue Storm can do what she wants, but I’d still be a bit concerned in what she wanted with Wade Wilson.

Sus wall

Definitely just asking for a bomb flower or a Pegasus Boots ram attack.

That covers our Evening Reading for this February 3. We hope you have a good February, and thank you for stopping by and reading. If you’d like to lend a bit of love to the site, consider supporting via Shacknews Mercury for as little as a dollar. Don’t have a dollar? Don’t need one to play Shackpets. It’s our free app on iOS and Android where you can upload cute pet pics and vote for the best in the ultimate battle of cuteness. There’s also our pal Bubbletron, who will help you come up with your next trillion-dollar idea from a collection of rotating prompts.

I've always thought we should invent a cute plant that trims itself. I guess the problem is getting it not to trim anything else.

Source: Bubbletron

Have a good night, y’all. We’ll catch you bright and early with the latest news and stories tomorrow.