How to cure food poisoning - Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Ate some bad food and slowly losing health in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2? Avoid dying by curing food poisoning.

Whenever Henry eats food that has a low condition rating, he has a chance of getting food poisoning. If you do get poisoned, his health will slowly deplete until the illness has worn off. A bad case of food poisoning can very easily result in death, which is why curing food poisoning and keeping medication on you is vital to staying alive.

How to cure food poisoning

Food poisoning can be cured using a Digestive Potion. You can purchase one of those from Apothecary traders, the first one being located in the town of Troskowitz. It will cost roughly 22 groschen, unless you can haggle down the price.

The Digestive Potion will cure food poisoning. Crafting a high quality version will also cure other forms of poison.

Source: Shacknews

This Digestive Potion will cure food poisoning and decrease your nourishment by 20 – so you might need to eat again (just make sure it’s good food this time). A good quality version of the Digestive Potion will also cure any poisoning (not just food) and increase Vitality by 1 point for 10 minutes.

It’s worth purchasing a Digestive Potion recipe from the apothecary. This one is more expensive, clocking in at 219.10 groschen. However, if you craft this and do it well, you will receive better quality versions, which will obviously help with other poisons.

Food poisoning in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 can be catastrophic if not dealt with swiftly. Until you have a Digestive Potion or the means of making one, be extremely careful about what you eat lest Henry get sick and die. Take a look out our Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 page for more tips.