How lockpicking works - Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Picking locks in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 requires a delicate hand and certain skills.

If you want to get into buildings and chests that don’t belong to you, you’re going to need to know how to pick locks in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Lockpicking is simple to understand but difficult to master. You’ll need some lockpicks (of course) and a steady hand.

Lockpicking in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 works by using the mouse to control the lockpick position and the D key (or thumbstick) to control the rotation of the lock. Make sure you have lockpicks or you won’t be able to attempt it. You can purchase picks from shady traders or find them while exploring.

Keep the mouse cursor golden by moving it as you rotate the lock node into its housing at the top of the mechanism.

To begin, interact with a lock and move the mouse around until the cursor turns gold – the larger the circle gets, the closer you are to the golden spot. You must ensure the circle stays in this spot, even while the lock is rotating. This means you’ll need to move the mouse as the lock is cycling.

When the pick is in position, rotate the lock with the D key (or thumbstick). As soon as the lock begins moving, move the mouse to keep the pick in the sweet, golden spot. This will be difficult as the cursor will bounce around. Keep going until it unlocks. You can tell how far the lock needs to rotate by looking at the outer ring of the part that rotates. There is a little node that sticks out, this must align with the top part of the lock.

You won’t be able to attempt every single lock you come across. Some locks will be too complex, which means you must level up your lockpicking skill before you can take a crack at them. Your best bet is to try to pick each one you come across so you can keep earning perk points for the skill. Keep in mind, lockpicking is a crime and if you’re caught you will be punished.

Mastering the art of lockpicking in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 takes a bit of practice. You’ll need a delicate touch in order to keep the pick in the correct spot while rotating the lock. But once you level the skill, the mechanic will get a bit easier. Take a look at our Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 page for more help with the game’s many systems.