Trump to establish sovereign wealth fund, could be used to acquire TikTok Trump signed an executive order that put plans in motion to create a government-run sovereign wealth fund.

The economy has been a focal point since Donald Trump was sworn in as President last month, with decisions that could have massive ramifications for the tech and gaming industries. For his latest move, Trump has signed an executive order to form a sovereign wealth fund, which will be run by the U.S. government. He believes this fund could be used to acquire TikTok.

News of Trump’s latest executive order got out this afternoon as it was reported by outlets like CNBC. It’ll lead to the formation of a sovereign wealth fund that the government will operate. It’s similar to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which owns stakes in gaming companies like Capcom and Nintendo.



In a statement, Trump said he believes that the wealth fund could be used to acquire TikTok. The video-sharing platform had its service restored in the U.S. after a brief ban last month, but remains unavailable on mobile app stores.

It’s yet to be seen if America’s sovereign wealth fund will also seek to invest in the gaming and entertainment industries, but you can expect to read updates here on Shacknews.