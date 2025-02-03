ShackStream: Indie-licious Episode 170 - Foundation We're going to get warm and cozy with the peasants as we build up a medieval city in this week's episode of Indie-licious.

We’ve had a couple weeks of high-octane and mind-bending indie games on Indie-licious, so this week we’re going for something far more chill. Viewers should know at this point that I’m quite a fan of city-builder and sim management games and we’ve got just the thing on this week’s episode… The medieval city builder, Foundation!

Foundation comes to us from Polymorph Games. It’s currently available on PC. In this game, you take over the oversight and management of a small medieval city and build it from a village into a bustling and thriving settlement. Polymorph puts its focus on “organic development, monument construction and resource management,” meaning you’ll see a bustling community spring to life as you give them the things they need to carry out that life.

Come watch as we play Foundation on this week’s episode of Indie-licious, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 2:30 p.m. PT / 5:30 p.m. ET. You can also watch just below:

Can we create the foundation needed to get our villagers onto their feet and bustling for the good of the village? Come see as we go live with Foundation on this week’s Indie-licious shortly!