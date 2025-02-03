Need for Speed franchise put on hold as Criterion Games works on Battlefield Vince Zampella said that while Criterion is working on Battlefield, there are still plans to bring Need for Speed back in 'new and interesting ways.'

In addition to learning about Battlefield Labs today, we also learned that Battlefield Studios will be bringing a number of EA developers together to work on the next game, but it’s worth mentioning that one of them is Need for Speed developer Criterion Games. The team released Need for Speed Unbound in 2022 and hasn’t said much about it since outside of acknowledging the series’ 30th anniversary. It should come as little surprise that Need for Speed is on the backburner for now as Criterion helps with Battlefield, but Battlefield franchise lead Vince Zampella says the studio is working on new ideas.

Zampella spoke to the matter of Need for Speed in a statement to Eurogamer this week. Following the reveal of Battlefield Studios, which included Need for Speed developer Criterion Games, Zampella assured fans of the racing sim that this didn’t mean the end of the road:

The Need for Speed team at Criterion are joining their colleagues working on Battlefield. As a company, it was important to us to take the last year to listen to our Need for Speed community and use their feedback to create content for Unbound. With an increased understanding of what our players want in a Need for Speed experience, we plan to bring the franchise back in new and interesting ways.

That is to say we’re probably not going to see the next Need for Speed for a bit. At least not before substantial work goes into the next Battlefield game anyways. Criterion actually joined in helping on Battlefield in 2023, following the release and support of Need for Speed Unbound in 2022. The group has been assisting with creating new experiences for Battlefield, as well as aiding DICE with support for the multiplayer elements.

Even with Need for Speed promised to return, it will likely be a while. Stay tuned to Shacknews for further updates on the franchise as we see what’s next for Battlefield.