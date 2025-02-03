Battlefield Studios rolls four studios working on the franchise into one global group DICE will still be a prominent force in Battlefield multiplayer development while Criterion Games, Ripple Effect, and EA Motive assist in other facets.

The studios behind Electronic Arts’ Battlefield franchise had some interesting things to share today. Not only is the next Battlefield in the works with the help of fans, but the teams developing the game have reorganized into a new group, Battlefield Studios. Composed of original developers DICE, as well as fellow EA studios Criterion Games, Ripple Effect, and EA Motive, these four studios will now focus their attention on Battlefield as they each handle different facets of the game.

Battlefield Studios was announced in a special presentation today. Accompanied by the video that announced the player-focused Battlefield Labs initiative, Battlefield Studios is now the dedicated global group of studios that will be working together on new games. DICE will continue to work on the multiplayer aspects of the game, including map design and destructibility. Motive will be working on multiplayer maps, as well as single-player content. Ripple Effect and Criterion are providing support for all of it, as well as working on new experiences that they hope will “open the game up” to new players.

The last Battlefield game was Battlefield 2042, and it wrapped up with Season 7 in 2024. The game expanded quite a bit over its live, with Respawn lead Vince Zampella having been in direction of the franchise since 2021. Even so, 2042 had its share of bumps in the road, and it seems like EA and the newly formed Battlefield Studios are dedicated to making any future bumps as easy to pass as possible as they create the next game.

All we know about the next Battlefield so far is that it will feature a modern setting. As we await more details, stay tuned to the Battlefield topic for more updates.