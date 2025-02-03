ESA shares statement on Trump tariffs, cites potential harm to video game industry The ESA is urging the Trump administration to consult with companies before enacting tariffs on gaming hardware.

President Trump’s proposed tariffs on various goods coming into the United States present a massive economic challenge for the affected industries, including the gaming business. As concerns grow, the Entertainment Software Association has warned of the harm such tariffs could cause for the industry, and urged Trump’s administration to talk with video game companies first.

The ESA shared the following statement with Kotaku on Trump’s proposed tariffs:

Tariffs on video game devices and related products would impact Americans of all ages across the country. We urge the administration to consult with the private sector in a transparent process to avoid causing significant harm to everyday Americans and to one of the fastest growing entertainment sectors in the United States. The Nintendo Switch 2 console is set to launch later this year.

Source: Nintendo

There has been much speculation about how the steep new tariffs would impact the price of video game consoles like the PS5, Xbox Series X, and the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2, all which are produced outside of the United States.

The tariffs could also affect games themselves, though the adoption of digital storefronts as the primary source of game purchases make it less of an obstacle.