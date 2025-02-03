Battlefield Labs will let fans shape the future of the franchise EA describes Battlefield Labs as the company's 'most ambitious community development collaboration ever.'

Electronic Arts has confirmed that the next Battlefield game is in active development. As the publisher looks to avoid another turbulent launch like Battlefield 2042, EA is launching Battlefield Labs as a way to receive critical feedback from players ahead of the next game release.

The introduction video for Battlefield Labs provides our first look behind the scenes at the development of the next Battlefield game. The next game in the series will be a coordinated effort between DICE, Motive, Criterion, and Ripple Effect. This unification has been dubbed Battlefield Studios, with each team handling a separate part of development.

EA is calling on players to help shape the future of Battlefield. Registration for Battlefield Labs is open now and will provide fans the opportunity to playtest new modes and features for the upcoming Battlefield game. Game modes, weapons, vehicles, and gadgets will all be tested through Battlefield Labs before launch.

The next Battlefield game is in the pre-alpha phase and will begin testing soon. This new initiative comes as a direct response to Battlefield 2042, which launched to heavy criticism and received substantial updates after its release.