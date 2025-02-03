New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Battlefield Labs will let fans shape the future of the franchise

EA describes Battlefield Labs as the company's 'most ambitious community development collaboration ever.'
Donovan Erskine
EA
2

Electronic Arts has confirmed that the next Battlefield game is in active development. As the publisher looks to avoid another turbulent launch like Battlefield 2042, EA is launching Battlefield Labs as a way to receive critical feedback from players ahead of the next game release.

The introduction video for Battlefield Labs provides our first look behind the scenes at the development of the next Battlefield game. The next game in the series will be a coordinated effort between DICE, Motive, Criterion, and Ripple Effect. This unification has been dubbed Battlefield Studios, with each team handling a separate part of development.

EA is calling on players to help shape the future of Battlefield. Registration for Battlefield Labs is open now and will provide fans the opportunity to playtest new modes and features for the upcoming Battlefield game. Game modes, weapons, vehicles, and gadgets will all be tested through Battlefield Labs before launch.

The next Battlefield game is in the pre-alpha phase and will begin testing soon. This new initiative comes as a direct response to Battlefield 2042, which launched to heavy criticism and received substantial updates after its release.

News Editor
Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

