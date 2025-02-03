Fallout: New Vegas lead story writer rejoins Obsidian Entertainment John Gonzalez has returned to work at Obsidian Entertainment as a creative director, but claims it isn't for Fallout: New Vegas 2.

A major talent has returned to Obsidian Entertainment after more than a decade away. John Gonzalez was a lead writer at Obsidian who worked on Fallout: New Vegas, but eventually left the company in 2011. He has now returned to Obsidian to work as a creative director, although he was quick to point out that he’s not about to work on a Fallout: New Vegas 2 just yet.

Gonzalez shared his new position at Obsidian late last week on LinkedIn.

“Back to Obsidian for exciting times! (No, it's not FNV2.),” Gonzalez wrote in his resume update, but as mentioned prior, Gonzalez now has a Creative Director role within the studio, meaning we’ll likely see him leading a project in Obsidian’s near future.

John Gonzalez rejoined Obsidian Entertainment this year as a Creative Director, after leaving the studio in 2011.

Gonzalez began his career at Obsidian Entertainment in 2008, after a stint at Ubisoft. He would work as the lead story writer during his time there, ultimately helping launch the impeccable Fallout: New Vegas. In 2011, he moved to Monolith Productions as a Narrative Designer where we worked on Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor. He then went to Guerrilla Games in 2016 as a Narrative Director and worked on both Horizon Zero Dawn and Forbidden West before exiting in 2020. Before this year, Gonzalez had been at Smilegate Barcelona and Fantastic Pixel Castle, as well as working on a personal novel.

Now back at Obsidian, it’s anyone’s guess what he and the studio have planned if it’s not a Fallout game. Regardless, it seems likely to be another high-profile title from the popular developer. As we wait for more details, stay tuned for more updates to this story here at Shacknews.