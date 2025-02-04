Where to get a horse - Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 You can either find a new horse or track down Pebbles in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

While you can walk everywhere in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, it’s quicker, easier, and safer to travel on the back of a horse. You can even store supplies in your horse’s inventory, freeing up Henry’s pockets for other bits and pieces. The trouble will be actually getting a horse. Unless you want to find Pebbles.

Where to find Pebbles or get a horse

Pebbles can be found at Semine, a town along the southern side of the map in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. You will need to go here as part of a few quests. I ventured here at the behest of a blacksmith in Tachov, the same one who offers you a bed to keep.

Head to the stables at Semine to find Pebbles. Speak with the handler and convince him to give your horse back!

You might not need to head to Tachov, though it can be a good idea so you’ve got a safe place to call home. When you do arrive in Semine, you’ll get into a fist fight with a man and then be requested to aid the lord in search of the Tachov blacksmith’s delivery.

At this point, you’ll need a horse in order to ride with them. Head west toward the stables to find your gray horse Pebbles out in the field. You can speak with the horse wrangler and convince him to give you your horse back – or you could buy Pebbles for some groschen. For me, the “Be reasonable.” Option convinced him to give me Pebbles, though your mileage may vary.

Now, if neither of these work, you can always steal or purchase a horse. There is a nomad camp along the western side of the map, near the water. You can bring horses here to sell them and maybe even acquire one, too.

Once you’ve got a horse in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, you’ll be able to call it to you and even shift items to its inventory. It does not have infinite space, so make sure you sell off what you want or store it in your room at Tachov. Keep an eye on our Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 page for more assistance exploring this vast game.