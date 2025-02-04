How leveling up & perk points work - Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Upgrading Henry's skills by leveling up and spending perk points is vital to surviving the sometimes harsh conditions of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Henry is a clever chap who is capable of learning all sorts of unique skills and abilities throughout his adventure in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. While the game does have an XP leveling system and perk points, there are a couple of things to keep in mind. The most important thing is that there is no perk pool, perk points are earned on a per-category basis.

How leveling up & perk points work

On the Player screen you can spend perk points across three main sections: Stats, Skills, and Combat. Each of these has their own categories within which are the perks you can unlock. For example, the Stats tab has the Strength category and in this is the Pack Mule perk.

While I might have 22 perk points available to spend, they are split between the categories. Strength has 2 perk points available to use.

Source: Shacknews

While you might have dozens of perk points to spend (as shown at the bottom of the screen) in reality you might only have a one or two perk points dedicated to a certain category.

In the image below, you can see I have two perk points to spend in the Swords category under Combat but no perk points to spend in the Marksmanship category. To get a perk point for Marksmanship, I would need to use bows and crossbows until the bar fills, at which point that category will level up and I will be granted a perk point to spend on one of the perks.

You can see there are 6 perk points to spend in the Combat tab, but they are split between Warfare, Swords, Heavy Weapons etc. Marksmanship has no perk points available.

Source: Shacknews

Click each category to see how you earn XP and level it up. For instance, the Drinking category under Skills is leveled up by, you guessed it, drinking (sorry, water doesn’t count).

To unlock a perk, highlight it and press E or double-click it. Note that perks are tied to a specified level and will only become available once you reach that level. For example, Partner in Crime (Stats > Speech) is locked until Level 20.

Some perks will also be exclusive, meaning you can only select one of them. For example, Opportunist cannot be unlocked if you’ve already got Charming Man. Before you unlock a perk, check that it doesn’t cancel out another option.

Spending perk points in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is important if you want to actually start to feel a bit more powerful. Keep in mind that the perk points are not pooled together, they are divvied up between the categories. If you want to unlock a specific skill, you’ll need to engage with that particular category enough to firstly gain access to the skill and then a perk point to unlock it! Take a look at our Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 page for more help.