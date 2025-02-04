New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

PC keybindings & controls - Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Discover all of the buttons and keybindings used to control Henry in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Warhorse Studios
1

There are a lot of mechanics to learn in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, but the most important thing to wrap your head around is the controls. There are a lot of keybindings for PC players while controller users will need to get used to various shortcuts and finding things in the menus.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 controls & keybindings

Most of the controls in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 are what you’d expect of an open-world, first-person RPG. You’ll be walking around, engaging in combat, picking vegetation, and otherwise dealing with people. For players on PC, there is a keybinding for all of these, though context will be important.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 PC Keybindings & controls
Action PC Xbox
General
Walk Left A / Left Left Stick
Walk Right D / Right Left Stick
Walk Forward W / Up Left Stick
Walk Backward S / Down Left Stick
Accept/Use E / Enter A
Throw stone G
Pat your dog or horse V
Equip Torch R Hold D-pad Down
Lower helmet visor Z Hold D-pad Up
Skip dialogue Space / Mouse Right B
Abort/Exit Esc / Backspace B
Dismount Y
Slow down your horse Left Ctrl
Pause Menu Esc Menu Button
Drop items Xbox
Movement
Jump Space B
Sprint Left Shift Click Left Stick
Toggle crouch C Click Right Stick
Toggle walk Caps Lock
Companion control X Y
Rotate left K
Rotate right L
Combat
Primary attack Left Click Right Trigger
Block Right Click Left Trigger
Combat free lock Mouse 3 Right Bumper
Lock on opponent Tab Click Right Stick
Special attack F
Next opponent Wheel Up
Previous opponent Wheel Down
Abort attack E
Draw Arrow Hold Left Click Left Trigger
Release Arrow Release Left Click Right Trigger
Chat
Talk E A
Quick chat Q Left  Bumper
Quick chat with focus Left Alt
Follow NPC or Focus camera Left Alt
Quick chat first option 1
Quick chat second option 2
Quick chat third option 3
Quick chat fourth option 4
Quick items
Quick items B
Quick Weapons - D-pad Left
First weapon slot 1
Second weapon slot 2
Third weapon slot 3
Fourth weapon slot 4
Quick consumables - D-pad Right
First consumable slot 5
Second consumable slot 6
Third consumable slot 7
Fourth consumable slot 8
Inventory
Inventory I D-pad Down
Player P
Journal J
Map M D-pad Up
Codex N
Crafting C
Change clothing preset O
Toggle Info Q
Cycle tabs Tab
Centre map F
Move item X
Skip time / Help T View Button
Photo Mode
Photo Mode F1
Photo mode slow movement Caps Lock
Photo mode fast movement Left Shift
Other
Secondary minigame action F
Tertiary minigame action Q
Reset alchemy bench R
Move the cauldron X

Those are all of the controls and keybindings for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Be sure to check out our Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 page for more help understanding this rich and complex title.

Head of Guides
Head of Guides

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as Head of Guides. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

