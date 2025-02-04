PC keybindings & controls - Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
Discover all of the buttons and keybindings used to control Henry in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.
There are a lot of mechanics to learn in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, but the most important thing to wrap your head around is the controls. There are a lot of keybindings for PC players while controller users will need to get used to various shortcuts and finding things in the menus.
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 controls & keybindings
Most of the controls in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 are what you’d expect of an open-world, first-person RPG. You’ll be walking around, engaging in combat, picking vegetation, and otherwise dealing with people. For players on PC, there is a keybinding for all of these, though context will be important.
|Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 PC Keybindings & controls
|Action
|PC
|Xbox
|General
|Walk Left
|A / Left
|Left Stick
|Walk Right
|D / Right
|Left Stick
|Walk Forward
|W / Up
|Left Stick
|Walk Backward
|S / Down
|Left Stick
|Accept/Use
|E / Enter
|A
|Throw stone
|G
|Pat your dog or horse
|V
|Equip Torch
|R
|Hold D-pad Down
|Lower helmet visor
|Z
|Hold D-pad Up
|Skip dialogue
|Space / Mouse Right
|B
|Abort/Exit
|Esc / Backspace
|B
|Dismount
|Y
|Slow down your horse
|Left Ctrl
|Pause Menu
|Esc
|Menu Button
|Drop items
|Xbox
|Movement
|Jump
|Space
|B
|Sprint
|Left Shift
|Click Left Stick
|Toggle crouch
|C
|Click Right Stick
|Toggle walk
|Caps Lock
|Companion control
|X
|Y
|Rotate left
|K
|Rotate right
|L
|Combat
|Primary attack
|Left Click
|Right Trigger
|Block
|Right Click
|Left Trigger
|Combat free lock
|Mouse 3
|Right Bumper
|Lock on opponent
|Tab
|Click Right Stick
|Special attack
|F
|Next opponent
|Wheel Up
|Previous opponent
|Wheel Down
|Abort attack
|E
|Draw Arrow
|Hold Left Click
|Left Trigger
|Release Arrow
|Release Left Click
|Right Trigger
|Chat
|Talk
|E
|A
|Quick chat
|Q
|Left Bumper
|Quick chat with focus
|Left Alt
|Follow NPC or Focus camera
|Left Alt
|Quick chat first option
|1
|Quick chat second option
|2
|Quick chat third option
|3
|Quick chat fourth option
|4
|Quick items
|Quick items
|B
|Quick Weapons
|-
|D-pad Left
|First weapon slot
|1
|Second weapon slot
|2
|Third weapon slot
|3
|Fourth weapon slot
|4
|Quick consumables
|-
|D-pad Right
|First consumable slot
|5
|Second consumable slot
|6
|Third consumable slot
|7
|Fourth consumable slot
|8
|Inventory
|Inventory
|I
|D-pad Down
|Player
|P
|Journal
|J
|Map
|M
|D-pad Up
|Codex
|N
|Crafting
|C
|Change clothing preset
|O
|Toggle Info
|Q
|Cycle tabs
|Tab
|Centre map
|F
|Move item
|X
|Skip time / Help
|T
|View Button
|Photo Mode
|Photo Mode
|F1
|Photo mode slow movement
|Caps Lock
|Photo mode fast movement
|Left Shift
|Other
|Secondary minigame action
|F
|Tertiary minigame action
|Q
|Reset alchemy bench
|R
|Move the cauldron
|X
Those are all of the controls and keybindings for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Be sure to check out our Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 page for more help understanding this rich and complex title.
