PC keybindings & controls - Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Discover all of the buttons and keybindings used to control Henry in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

There are a lot of mechanics to learn in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, but the most important thing to wrap your head around is the controls. There are a lot of keybindings for PC players while controller users will need to get used to various shortcuts and finding things in the menus.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 controls & keybindings

Most of the controls in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 are what you’d expect of an open-world, first-person RPG. You’ll be walking around, engaging in combat, picking vegetation, and otherwise dealing with people. For players on PC, there is a keybinding for all of these, though context will be important.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 PC Keybindings & controls Action PC Xbox General Walk Left A / Left Left Stick Walk Right D / Right Left Stick Walk Forward W / Up Left Stick Walk Backward S / Down Left Stick Accept/Use E / Enter A Throw stone G Pat your dog or horse V Equip Torch R Hold D-pad Down Lower helmet visor Z Hold D-pad Up Skip dialogue Space / Mouse Right B Abort/Exit Esc / Backspace B Dismount Y Slow down your horse Left Ctrl Pause Menu Esc Menu Button Drop items Xbox Movement Jump Space B Sprint Left Shift Click Left Stick Toggle crouch C Click Right Stick Toggle walk Caps Lock Companion control X Y Rotate left K Rotate right L Combat Primary attack Left Click Right Trigger Block Right Click Left Trigger Combat free lock Mouse 3 Right Bumper Lock on opponent Tab Click Right Stick Special attack F Next opponent Wheel Up Previous opponent Wheel Down Abort attack E Draw Arrow Hold Left Click Left Trigger Release Arrow Release Left Click Right Trigger Chat Talk E A Quick chat Q Left Bumper Quick chat with focus Left Alt Follow NPC or Focus camera Left Alt Quick chat first option 1 Quick chat second option 2 Quick chat third option 3 Quick chat fourth option 4 Quick items Quick items B Quick Weapons - D-pad Left First weapon slot 1 Second weapon slot 2 Third weapon slot 3 Fourth weapon slot 4 Quick consumables - D-pad Right First consumable slot 5 Second consumable slot 6 Third consumable slot 7 Fourth consumable slot 8 Inventory Inventory I D-pad Down Player P Journal J Map M D-pad Up Codex N Crafting C Change clothing preset O Toggle Info Q Cycle tabs Tab Centre map F Move item X Skip time / Help T View Button Photo Mode Photo Mode F1 Photo mode slow movement Caps Lock Photo mode fast movement Left Shift Other Secondary minigame action F Tertiary minigame action Q Reset alchemy bench R Move the cauldron X

Those are all of the controls and keybindings for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Be sure to check out our Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 page for more help understanding this rich and complex title.