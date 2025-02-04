Where to get your own bed - Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Get your own bed in Kingdome Come: Deliverance 2 so you don't annoying anyone by accidentally sleeping in their bed.

One of the best ways to heal and invigorate Henry while also saving your game and passing time is to sleep. While you might luck out and find a bedroll in your travels across Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, it’s always better to have your own bed. At the start of the game, finding your own place to lay your head won’t be easy unless you want to cough up your precious groschen.

Where to get your own bed

One of the best early game beds to get is found in Tachov, a small village to the northwest of Troskowitz. You go here as part of the quest, The Blacksmith’s Son. When you reach the village, find and speak with the blacksmith, being sure to ask for work.

Speak with the Blacksmith and complete his smithing quest to receive your own bed in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

The blacksmith will get you to forge a hunting sword for him and offer you more work, a place to store your things, and a bed. The bed is located in the building connected to the blacksmith forge. Walk down the side of the building past the wheelbarrow and open the door at the end. Inside is your new bed and a chest.

You can quick travel to this town whenever you’re out and about. Plus, having a chest here means you’ll have a place to drop off valuable items you plan on using later (or selling for some more groschen).

Now that you own your own bed, feel free to sleep long enough to heal any wounds and restore your energy. Rest assured that no one is going to come along and kick you out or jump you in the middle of the night.