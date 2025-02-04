How to craft Saviour Schnapps - Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Saviour Schnapps is your ticket to saving whenever you want in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, but you'll need the recipe before you can make them.

Henry can learn a lot of recipes in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 and one of the most important is that of Saviour Schnapps. You’ll need to find this recipe before you can start crafting your own save potions and the good news is that it’s unlocked quite early in your adventure.

How to unlock Saviour Schnapps recipe



The Saviour Schnapps recipe is given to Henry by Pavlena, the herbalist’s daughter. Early on in your adventure, Henry and Sir Capon will go swimming in a pond, flee through some ravines, and wind up recovering in Bozhena’s herbalist abode by a creek. After helping Bozhena, you’ll meet Pavlena, who will give you a few Weak Saviour Schnapps and the recipe to make more.

How to craft Saviour Schnapps



To craft Saviour Schnapps you must have access to an apothecary station. This is where you’ll be using a cauldron, liquids, and other ingredients to craft potions. You only need a couple of ingredients to make Saviour Schnapps:

1x Nettle

2x Belladonna

The process of crafting Saviour Schnapps is simple:

Add the nettle to the cauldron and boil for 2 turns Grind the belladonna Add the belladonna to the cauldron and boil for 1 turn Finally, pour

If you’re able to follow the recipe and make the potion perfectly, you should craft Saviour Schnapps (as opposed to a weak one). The perfect schnapps will save the game, heal you for 10 health, and increase Strength, Vitality, and Agility by 1 for 3 minutes.

While you can craft your own, you might luck out and find some Saviour Schnapps as you explore the world. A merchant early on mentions his cart tipping into the lack, if you find it you can walk away with about three of these potions. Take a look at our Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 page for additional help navigating Bohemia.