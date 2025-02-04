Dice point combinations - Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 All dice combinations and their point values in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 so you can focus on winning your turn.

Dice games are one of the many ways you can spend your time relaxing in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. You’ll even be able to earn some extra groschen if you’re able to win. The key to winning is understanding the dice point combinations, which is where this guide comes in handy. Until you memorize them, it can be a bit cumbersome opening the menu to inspect them, so use this as you learn the ropes of dice games.

Dice point combinations

There are several different dice combinations when playing dice games in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. The most basic ones are three-of-a-kind (eg: 4-4-4) and sequential numbers (eg: 1-2-3-4-5).

However, the points you score can multiply quickly if you get four-, five-, or even six-of-a-kind. In this instance, additional dice of the same number doubles the value. For example, 5-5-5 is 500 points but if you get one additional 5 (5-5-5-5) it doubles to 1,000 points!

Dice Point Combinations Dice Score 1 100 5 50 1 2 3 4 5 500 2 3 4 5 6 750 1 2 3 4 5 6 1500 1 1 1 1000 2 2 2 200 3 3 3 300 4 4 4 400 5 5 5 500 6 6 6 600 Each additional die after a triple doubles the value. 2 2 2 2 400 2 2 2 2 2 800 2 2 2 2 2 2 1600 The Devil's Head Adds one value to any combination

Those are all of the dice combinations in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Be sure to refer to this guide as you craft your winning hand in the dice games, and good luck earning those groschen! Check out our Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 page for more help with this complex game.