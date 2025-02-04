New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Dice point combinations - Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

All dice combinations and their point values in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 so you can focus on winning your turn.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Warhorse Studios
1

Dice games are one of the many ways you can spend your time relaxing in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. You’ll even be able to earn some extra groschen if you’re able to win. The key to winning is understanding the dice point combinations, which is where this guide comes in handy. Until you memorize them, it can be a bit cumbersome opening the menu to inspect them, so use this as you learn the ropes of dice games.

Dice point combinations

There are several different dice combinations when playing dice games in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. The most basic ones are three-of-a-kind (eg: 4-4-4) and sequential numbers (eg: 1-2-3-4-5).

However, the points you score can multiply quickly if you get four-, five-, or even six-of-a-kind. In this instance, additional dice of the same number doubles the value. For example, 5-5-5 is 500 points but if you get one additional 5 (5-5-5-5) it doubles to 1,000 points!

Dice Point Combinations
Dice Score
1 100
5 50
1 2 3 4 5 500
2 3 4 5 6 750
1 2 3 4 5 6 1500
1 1 1 1000
2 2 2 200
3 3 3 300
4 4 4 400
5 5 5 500
6 6 6 600
Each additional die after a triple doubles the value.
2 2 2 2 400
2 2 2 2 2 800
2 2 2 2 2 2 1600
The Devil's Head Adds one value to any combination

Those are all of the dice combinations in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Be sure to refer to this guide as you craft your winning hand in the dice games, and good luck earning those groschen! Check out our Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 page for more help with this complex game.

Head of Guides
Head of Guides

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as Head of Guides. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola