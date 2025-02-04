How to save - Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Though there is no quick save, there are a couple of ways to save your game in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Much like the first game, saving your game in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is severely limited. There is no quick save or quick load option, instead, you’ll need to make do with various manual save and auto save options. However, this is one method of saving that is sort of like quick save, just with extra steps.

How to save

There are four ways to save in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. The game saves automatically whenever you have a major conversation with another character regarding a quest (not just idle chatter with a merchant). Your game will save after you sleep. You can manually save by drinking a Saviour Schnapps. Finally, there is a Save and Quit option.

While the loading screen notes only three options, there is a fourth way to save the game.

Source: Shacknews

Saviour Schnapps is the intended form of manual saving. You can drink this wherever you are and your game will be saved. Depending on the quality of the potion, you might even receive some minor benefit.

However, the best way to save is to simply use the Save and Quit option. It’s tedious and annoying, but it does mean you don’t need to waste Saviour Schnapps if you want to have a quick save in the middle of a particularly tough combat situation. For example, I found a camp of about five bandits early on and used this method to save after dispatching two of them silently (I was low on Saviour Schnapps).

Outside of tricky combat encounters, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2’s save system is fairly easy and even somewhat forgiving. It’ll even save right before a big fight or quest step in case you mess up and want to try something different. However, even with this, the ol’ Save and Quit works a charm in a pinch. Check out our Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 page for more help.