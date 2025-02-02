What is the release date of Lavos Prime in Warframe? A rather scary serpentine alchemist is getting the Prime treatment in Warframe, and he has never looked better.

Lavos is getting the Prime treatment in Warframe, which means a whole new look and the drip level is off the charts. Lavos has never been a Frame that appeals to me aesthetically, even though I love his kit, so Prime Lavos is definitely delivering an incredible visual revamp and might just be a Top 3 Prime makeover in the game to date.

Lavos Prime will be released on February 12 and will be available to purchase as part of the Prime Access bundles, or you will be able to farm him for free in the game once you know which Relics to use. We'll be there on launch day tracking down those Relics for you, so make sure you check back for more information.

Lavos won't be alone, either. He will launch with the Cedo Prime, one of the best shotguns in the game, and also the Dual Zoren Prime, as these historic weapons finally get the Prime treatment. For those who may not know, Dual Zoren is one of the melee weapons that ended up yielding fun and interesting traversal mechanics that the community took advantage of and would eventually lead to the development of the Parkour 2.0 system.

The Prime Access pack will also have exclusive glyphs. On top of that, you will be able to purchase the Lavos Pirme Accessories pack, which will include the following:

Nimandi Prime Armor

Vitam Prime Syandana

90-Day Affinity Booster

90-Day Resource Booster

We don't have the exact prices of the different bundles yet but will update this article as soon as they are made available.

