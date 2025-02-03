What is the next Prime Warframe? With dozens of Warframes and planned Primes for each one, you may be wondering what will be the next to be released.

Warframe offers us plenty of variety when it comes to playstyles. With dozens and dozens of different Warframes to choose from, there will always be something to match your mood. Initially released as a standard version, each Warframe eventually gets a Prime variant that features slightly improved stats and a new, gilded look. The release order is usually inspired by, but not always exactly the same as, the release order of the original Warframes.

Source: Digital Extremes

The next Prime Warframe will be Lavos Prime. The Alchemist is a popular Warframe with those who have explored his true power, but the downside has always been that he had a visual design that didn't appeal to too many players. The good news there is that the Lavos Prime design is absolutely gorgeous, and one of the best Warframes in the game is almost certainly going to enjoy a huge popularity boost.

Who will be released after Lavos Prime?

As I said, the release order tends to somewhat follow the standard release order, but it has been a bit jumbled recently. Technically, we should have gotten Lavos already, but Sevagoth actually jumped both Xaku and Lavos in the order. If things get back on track after this, the next Prime will likely be Yareli.

Lavos Abilities

Lavos brings an interesting kit that can infuse different damage types across all abilities, making it very useful against a variety of enemies.

Passive - Valence Block - Lavos can purify himself of all active negative status effects and becomes status immune for ten seconds when he collects an Energy or Universal Orb.

Ophidian Bite - Lash out with a toxic serpentine strike, consuming the target to heal Lavos. Holding this ability will imbue all abilities with Toxin damage.

Vial Rush - Da sh forward, crashing through enemies and leaving an icy trail of broken vials. Holding this ability will imbue all abilities with Cold damage.

Transmutation Probe - Launch a probe that converts Health and Energy Orbs into Universal Orbs that provide both, and ammo pickups into Universal Ammo Pickups. The probe shocks enemies in close proximity. Each electrocuted enemy reduces other ability cooldowns by one second. Holding this ability will imbue all abilities with Electricity damage.

Catalyze - Catalyst Probes erupt from Lavos and douse combatants in a fiery gel. Damage is doubled for each element afflicting an enemy. Holding this ability will imbue all abilities with Heat damage.

