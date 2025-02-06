Operation Belly of the Beast Guide - Warframe The Belly of the Beast is back, bringing some of the easiest and most rewarding farming you can do in Warframe.

It is legitimately painful to talk about Belly of the Beast, Warframe's most recent Operation, without getting into spoilers. All I will say for new players is that you want to play the Jade Shadows quest and enjoy the fun. For the rest of us, we will just knowingly nod while I give you all a refresher on the mechanics of this excellent event.

Operation Belly of the Beast Guide for Warframe

Source: Shacknews

In Belly of the Beast, the aim will be to play a special version of the Ascension mode that will temporarily become available for the duration of the operation. Here, you can collect special motes and then hand them in for rewards. Rewards include Ephemeras, Arcanes, weapon skins, and stance Forma blueprints.

The absolute basics are as follows:

Go to the Brutus node on Uranus and play Ascension.

Receive Volatile Motes for completion of the mission.

Take the Volatile Motes to Ordis in the Navigation room at the Larunda Relay and trade them in for rewards.

How to play Ascension mode

In Ascension mode you need to ride a massive elevator up through a deep tunnel, protecting a capsule full of motes from enemies. There will be a lot of Jade Eximus enemies that spawn, and if you wish, you can collect three Sister Beacons to summon a Sister of Parvos at the end. Doing this and defeating them will net you more Voltaile Motes as a reward.

To get the elevator to travel up the shaft, you need to find glowing green vials of energy and throw them at the capsule. This will power up the elevator. If you find particularly large ones, it will make the elevator move even faster, giving you a much shorter journey.

When you get to the top, escort the capsule up the walkway and out onto the ramp, and the mission will end. This is a pretty good time to farm enemies, as they can drop all kinds of nice loot. It is also possible to earn the Motes you need by finishing Stalker alerts and joining other players in Stalker Joins The Fray to help them with their own runs in Ascension.

Event Rewards

Ordis is downstairs in the Navigation area of Larunda Relay near Mercury, and will trade all manner of items for Motes, including some very important Arcanes.

Low Guardian Chest Plate

Belly of the Beast Sigil

Aspirus Ephemera (Once overall Operation progress has reached 33%)

Aspirus Emergent Ephemera (Once overall Operation progress has reached 66%)

Aspirus Apex Ephemera (Once overall Operation progress has reached 90%)

Krios Signa

Prominence Wisp Totem

Fluctus Rahk Skin

Ceti Lacera Blueprint

Basmu Blueprint

Stance Forma Blueprint

The Ballroom Simulacrum

Arcane Tempo

Arcane Consequence

Arcane Momentum

Arcane Ice

Arcane Nullifier

Arcane Warmth

Arcane Resistance

Arcane Healing

Arcane Deflection

Arcane Victory

Arcane Strike

Arcane Awakening

Arcane Guardian

Arcane Phantasm

Arcane Eruption

Arcane Agility

Arcane Acceleration

Arcane Trickery

Arcane Velocity

Arcane Precision

Arcane Pulse

Arcane Ultimatum

Arcane Aegis

Arcane Arachne

Arcane Rage

Arcane Fury

Arcane Avenger

Ordis also has additional wares for Tenno who are in a Clan, which can be found below.

Enlightened Hate Skin

Gilded Clan Sigil

Glyphed Clan Sigil

Phased Clan Sigil

Belly of the Beast Emblem

Arcane Energize

Arcane Grace

Arcane Barrier

All Arcanes purchased from the “Commit Volatile Motes” and “Clan Contributions” stores will be limited to 42 (two fully upgraded Arcanes) per Arcane type, per player.

