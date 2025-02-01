Weekend Discussion - February 1, 2025

Welcome to February and the first weekend of it, Shackers! Let’s get into an exciting Weekend Discussion.

Bernice King welcomes you to February

It's gotta be hard being the child of Martin Luther King Jr. in a world that's often so hateful, but she carries it well and never disappoints in the battle for equality. Cheers to Bernice King. Cheers to Black History Month. And a giant middle finger to those who would belittle and diminish the sacrifices made for all of us to be here as brothers and sisters in equal rights and liberties.

DNF2001 Restoration Project Update

The folks working on a better version of Duke Nukem Forever took this Saturday to share the latest deep dive into their latest build of the game. Lots of fun conversations, detail reveals, and questions answered. Check it out!

Virtua Fighter 5 REVO demands a lot, even from the pros!

One frame move transitions are kind of disgusting, but I hear if you can do them, Akira is highly rewarding.

Don’t wanna play Akira? Let Rooflemonger pick your VF5 main!

Rooflemonger’s breakdown of all the places Jeffry McWild can do the Splash Mountain throw is a big part of how I ended up maining the character in REVO.

Baki Bad

These started showing up in my YouTube rotation, and they are so stupid, but they are also so funny. Baki is ridiculous, Breaking Bad is good, and Breaking Bad scenes done in Baki aesthetic are ridiculously good.

James Lee’s Guide to a Non-Adobe Life

It’s easy to write James Lee off as just a funny guy, but his videos have some incredible technical mastery to them. He’s also had Adobe on his sh**list for a long time, so he recently made a video proving he can do his animations without Adobe or Microsoft products. He goes into detail so this could also be seen as a light guide to breaking off of tech giant subscriptions yourself. Love his attention to grassroots open-source workarounds.

The Devil May Cry animation is out

The trailer didn’t look half-bad. Might be on par with Castlevania, but I also want to know how much time Dante spends carving “JACKPOT” into every bullet.

Shacknews at Royal Rumble!

Our own David Craddock and Greg Burke are boots on the ground at one the year's most exciting pro-wrestling events to check out WWE 2K25. Stay tuned for our coverage in the near future!

Shacknews at Royal Rumble!

Our own David Craddock and Greg Burke are boots on the ground at one the year's most exciting pro-wrestling events to check out WWE 2K25. Stay tuned for our coverage in the near future!

That's it for this Weekend Discussion!