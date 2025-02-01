Warframe TennoCon 2025 event dates, tickets sales, and further details It's the yearly event where Digital Extremes turn a small patch of the planet into a real-life Relay. Will you be off to meet your fellow Tenno?

TeenoCon is traditionally a very fun time for Warframe fans. Those who can make their way to a celebratory weekend, where all things Tenno take the spotlight, have a lot of fun, and those who cannot can still join in, thanks to lots of live streams and digital events. This is everything you need to know about TennoCon 2025

When is TennoCon 2025?

Source: Digital Extremes

TeenoCon 2025 will be taking place in London, Ontario (that's in a strange and mythical place called Canada, I am told) from July 18 at 10 am to 19 7 pm. Ticket sales begin Friday, February 7, at 2 p.m. ET. The event will be split across two days and will include some nighttime events for the first time with the TennoConcert. The concert will feature a range of songs from a decade of Warframe and will take place at the Canada Life Place.

All ticket holders will be able to attend the concert, with your ticket tier determining access to seating sections and specific areas. There will also be a range of tickets available at differing prices. Remember, all prices shown below are in Canadian dollars.

General Admission - CA$61.57 incl. CA$4.49 Fee / incl. CA$7.08 HST

VIP Ticket - CA$181.81 incl. CA$10.89 Fee / incl. CA$20.92 HST

Legendary Ticket - CA$1,130.00 incl. CA$130.00 HST

There will also be an add-on for some merch, such as a t-shirt, badge, and lanyard, although these are automatically included in the VIP and Legendary tiers. For full details on exactly what each ticket tier includes, I suggest you check out the Eventbrite page for TennoCon 2025.

What will be taking place at TennoCon 2025?

While not all details have been revealed, you can expect a range of interesting panels covering all aspects of the game, from art and sound to mission design and the Warframes themselves. There will also be a cosplay contest for those of you who are skilled with foam, paint, and sewing machines. There will also be the Community Showcase, where some of the best artists from the community go head to head.

TennoCon always has a charity partner, and this year, that will be Make-A-Wish, the incredible charity that seeks to make wishes come true for kids with critical illnesses. When dealing with very serious illness and the stress that this brings, helping these children find moments of happiness can have an incredible impact for them, so this is a great charity partnership

We will add more information to his article about the event as it is revealed. If you found this helpful, be sure to check out our Warframe page for more useful guides.