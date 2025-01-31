New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - January 31, 2025

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
2

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. I am filling in for Ozzie Mejia who is on assignment. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Final Fantasy VII released 28 years ago

Final Fantasy VII turns 28 years old today.



— James W (@omgmorejames.bsky.social) January 30, 2025 at 5:43 PM

Did Sephiroth make this meme?

Um, Aunt May, are you okay?

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is out now on PC...

Marvel Rivals or Marvel Friends?

The whole lobby stopped being Marvel Rivals and started being Marvel Friends. We posed for a photo and for once friendship won.

— Ross Tweets Games (@rosstweetsgames.bsky.social) January 31, 2025 at 5:57 PM

Talk about some Super Friends...

Cookie Monster is one of the only good things left on Twitter

He sure does like eating stuff.

It's still real to Ozzie, damn it!

Royal Rumble is tomorrow. Maybe something as epic as this match will go down.

Cat videos

That cat is having a bad time.

That's a silly cat.

Another F-Zero 99 win!

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

I am the best in the universe. Remember that.

Music for your earholes

That Kid Icarus track was Ozzie's pick.

I love me some Hanumankind.

FireAid also saw a special performance from Nirvana.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for January 31, 2025. Please check out our game Bubbletron to support our broader efforts here at Shacknews.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO/EIC/EIEIO

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Hello, Meet Lola