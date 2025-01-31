Evening Reading - January 31, 2025

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. I am filling in for Ozzie Mejia who is on assignment. Please take a look.

Final Fantasy VII released 28 years ago

It’s been 28 years since we first met Cloud and the gang.



Tell us your most treasured Final Fantasy VII moments to celebrate today's anniversary! pic.twitter.com/ZmDJDsweVY — FINAL FANTASY VII (@finalfantasyvii) January 31, 2025

Final Fantasy VII turns 28 years old today.

Did Sephiroth make this meme?

Um, Aunt May, are you okay?

dear god may's face texture didn't load so I've gotten probably the creepiest jumpscare in the history of gaming pic.twitter.com/r0dhu4mJnk — Matt (@abzu235) January 30, 2025

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is out now on PC...

Marvel Rivals or Marvel Friends?

The whole lobby stopped being Marvel Rivals and started being Marvel Friends. We posed for a photo and for once friendship won.



[image or embed] — Ross Tweets Games (@rosstweetsgames.bsky.social) January 31, 2025 at 5:57 PM

Talk about some Super Friends...

Cookie Monster is one of the only good things left on Twitter

Me still committed to me New Year's resolution to eat more veggies. How is your resolution going, friend? pic.twitter.com/rNEALRobxt — Cookie Monster (@MeCookieMonster) January 31, 2025

He sure does like eating stuff.

It's still real to Ozzie, damn it!

26 years ago today, Mankind defeated The Rock in an Empty Arena match during Halftime Heat to win the WWE Championship.



This aired during the half-time of the 1999 Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/e1G5COL87m — 90s WWE (@90sWWE) January 31, 2025

Royal Rumble is tomorrow. Maybe something as epic as this match will go down.

Cat videos

Ninja fighter cat pic.twitter.com/6EveXcsKQe — Antidepressant Content (@depressionlesss) January 30, 2025

That cat is having a bad time.

at night, she's a jaguar. at day, she's a baby. 😂😻 pic.twitter.com/k00BrwGbyi — Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) January 29, 2025

That's a silly cat.

Another F-Zero 99 win!

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

I am the best in the universe. Remember that.

Music for your earholes

That Kid Icarus track was Ozzie's pick.

I love me some Hanumankind.

FireAid also saw a special performance from Nirvana.

