Weekend Console Download Deals for Jan. 31: Nintendo Supercharge Sale

Nintendo is getting Supercharged with its latest sale. Nearly a dozen first-party Nintendo titles are getting some rare discounts, as are a handful of newer Switch releases. Want an early discount on games like Tetris Forever and Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind? Now's the time to pick them up.
Elsewhere, PlayStation is celebrating the Critics' Choice of top titles. That list is a big one, as it turns out. Plus, the Xbox Lunar New Year Sale continues for another week, so pick up some big titles while you can.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard - $38.49 (45% off)
- Critics' Choice
- Astro Bot - $49.79 (17% off)
- Helldivers 2 - $31.99 (20% off)
- God of War Ragnarök Digital Deluxe Edition - $39.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 16 - $37.49 (25% off)
- Balatro - $11.99 (20% off)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - $48.99 (30% off)
- Skydance's BEHEMOTH [PSVR2] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Star Wars Outlaws - $41.99 (40% off)
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure - $33.49 (33% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 - $52.49 (25% off)
- Silent Hill 2 - $55.99 (20% off)
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess - $39.99 (20% off)
- Ace Attorney Investigations Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape - $19.99 (60% off)
- Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition - $39.99 (50% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - $19.99 (50% off)
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth - $34.99 (50% off)
- Contra: Operation Galuga - $23.99 (40% off)
- EA SPORTS College Football 25 - $27.99 (60% off)
- EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25 - $20.99 (70% off)
- EA SPORTS FC 25 - $27.99 (60% off)
- NHL 25 - $27.99 (60% off)
- Tekken 8 - $34.99 (50% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns Bundle - $23.99 (60% off)
- Street Fighter 6 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster - $39.99 (20% off)
- Diablo 4 - $27.49 (45% off)
- No Man's Sky - $23.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- Lies of P - $35.99 (40% off)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 - $41.99 (30% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Demon's Souls - $29.39 (58% off)
- Dark Souls 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $4.99 (75% off)
- Battlefield 2042 - $8.99 (85% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - $14.99 (40% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $5.99 (90% off)
- Final Fantasy 9 - $8.39 (60% off)
- Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition - $13.99 (30% off)
- More from the PlayStation Critics' Choice Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- The Stanley Parable Ultra Deluxe - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the monthly freebies available exclusively to PlayStation Plus members.
Xbox
If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.
Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1, 2023. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- A Little to the Left - $7.49 (50% off)
- Mighty Goose - $7.99 (60% off)
- For Honor Gold Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass Core.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Lunar New Year Sale
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - $48.99 (30% off)
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 - $34.99 (30% off)
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard - $41.99 (40% off)
- Star Wars Outlaws - $41.99 (40% off)
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure - $33.49 (33% off)
- Metaphor: ReFantazio - $52.49 (25% off)
- Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind - $27.99 (20% off)
- Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition - $39.99 (50% off)
- Halo Infinite (Campaign) - $19.79 (67% off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection - $9.99 (75% off)
- Forza Motorsport - $34.99 (50% off)
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth Deluxe Edition - $42.49 (50% off)
- The Casting of Frank Stone - $27.99 (30% off)
- Sand Land Deluxe Edition - $41.99 (40% off)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - $6.99 (90% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Complete Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 - $41.99 (30% off)
- Contra: Operation Galuga - $23.99 (40% off)
- Tales of Kenzera: ZAU - $8.99 (55% off)
- Tekken 8 Deluxe Edition - $69.99 (30% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $19.99 (60% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City Alex Murphy Edition - $24.49 (65% off)
- EA SPORTS College Football 25 - $27.99 (60% off)
- EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25 - $20.99 (70% off)
- NBA 2K25 Tournament Edition - $31.99 (60% off)
- TopSpin 2K25 Deluxe Edition - $32.99 (67% off)
- WWE 2K24 Deluxe Edition - $39.99 (60% off)
- EA SPORTS UFC 5 - $35.99 (50% off)
- EA SPORTS FC 25 - $27.99 (60% off)
- NHL 25 - $27.99 (60% off)
- F1 24 - $13.99 (80% off)
- EA Sports WRC 24 - $14.99 (70% off)
- The Crew Motorfest Gold Edition - $49.99 (50% off)
- EA SPORTS PGA Tour - $6.99 (90% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Ultimate Edition - $51.99 (60% off)
- Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster - $19.49 (35% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $17.49 (75% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Harry Potter Quidditch Champions - $11.99 (60% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy - $20.99 (70% off)
- Crash Team Rumble Deluxe Edition - $23.99 (40% off)
- Immortals of Aveum - $10.49 (85% off)
- Dungeons of Hinterberg - $14.99 (50% off)
- Dredge Complete Edition - $29.99 (25% off)
- Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name Deluxe Edition - $27.49 (50% off)
- Like a Dragon: Ishin Deluxe Edition - $27.99 (60% off)
- Dead Space - $17.49 (75% off)
- Wild Hearts - $10.49 (85% off)
- Psychonauts 2 - $23.99 (60% off)
- PowerWash Simulator - $17.49 (25% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition - $15.99 (80% off)
- Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition - $19.99 (75% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Octopath Traveler 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - $11.99 (80% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition - $24.99 (75% off)
- Riders Republic Complete Edition - $24.99 (75% off)
- Battlefield 2042 Cross-Gen Bundle - $10.49 (85% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors - $17.99 (70% off)
- Life is Strange Remastered Collection - $15.99 (60% off)
- Outriders Complete Edition - $19.49 (35% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $5.99 (90% off)
- Gotham Knights - $10.49 (85% off)
- Back 4 Blood Deluxe Edition - $8.99 (90% off)
- It Takes Two - $9.99 (75% off)
- Dead Cells: Medley of Pain Bundle - $19.99 (50% off)
- Halo Wars 2 Complete Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $8.99 (70% off)
- Brawlhalla All Legends Pack - $19.99 (50% off)
- Batman: Return to Arkham - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the Xbox Lunar New Year Sale.
- THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed - $29.99 (50% off)
- South Park: Snow Day - $17.99 (40% off)
- AEW Fight Forever - $15.99 (60% off)
- Darksiders 3 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Wreckfest - $7.49 (75% off)
- More from the Xbox THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
Nintendo Switch
- Supercharge Sale
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe - $39.99 (33% off)
- Mario Strikers: Battle League - $39.99 (33% off)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush - $39.99 (33% off)
- Mario Tennis Aces - $39.99 (33% off)
- Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics - $27.99 (30% off)
- Kirby Star Allies - $41.99 (30% off)
- Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind - $27.99 (20% off)
- Disney Illusion Island - $27.99 (30% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate - $19.49 (35% off)
- The Plucky Squire - $22.49 (25% off)
- Tetris Forever - $27.99 (20% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - $19.99 (50% off)
- Sea of Stars - $24.49 (30% off)
- Ace Attorney Investigations Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- More from the Nintendo Supercharge Sale.
- Thank Goodness You're Here - $13.99 (30% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $11.99 (80% off)
- Among Us - $3.00 (40% off)
- Gang Beasts - $11.99 (60% off)
- Dead Cells - $12.49 (50% off)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat - $13.59 (66% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $9.99 (50% off)
- Undertale - $9.89 (34% off)
