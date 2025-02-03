Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 review: For king and country

I lost myself in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. I was enthralled. The historically accurate portrayal of 14th century Bohemia, the rich RPG elements, even the tough combat makes me want to soak up every inch of the experience. However, it’s not without its faults. It suffers from some silly animations and graphical popping and it still has that damnable save system that makes my blood boil. Despite the problems, I found myself going on some unhinged adventures. One moment everything was fine, the next, I killed a man after he tried to roofie me, got food poisoning, and almost died buying a recipe book. The whole game is totally and utterly mesmerizing.

The tapestry of life



The story of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 follows on from the overarching narrative of Warhorse Studios’ critically acclaimed first game, with Henry aiding in the fraternal vie for power between King Sigismund and King Wenceslas.

While on the way to deliver a letter to a lord of a nearby castle, problems befall Henry’s group. Sir Capon and Henry end up running for their lives, darting through a ravine before being taken in by a herbalist on the outskirts of town.

From here, with nothing but peasant rags on their backs, the two try to gain access to the castle, only to be laughed at, have a bucket from the latrine dumped on them, and eventually locked up in the pillory.



What follows is a heartfelt journey across late medieval Bohemia as Henry tries to complete his mission, stitch together friendships, and exact some vengeance for his slain parents. Between the major story beats, side quests and tasks create a rich and vibrant world full of character and charm. I’d start off hating a character only to understand their plight, loving someone and then siding against them, and even just laughing at the conversations I’d hear at the local taverns.

All of this flows together to create something beautiful. But more than just looking at it, this tapestry rests upon a solid foundation of RPG systems and gameplay that make even the smallest adventure worthwhile.

A knight’s tale



The best RPGs out there flaunt the interplaying of their mechanics at every turn, and it’s no different with Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. The game excels at letting you run loose in its world to engage with its various systems. At every point, there will be a few mechanics at play that will be drawing your attention.

For starters, Henry is very human, he’s susceptible to injury and illness, he can grow hungry and tired, and people care deeply about how he looks. After being released from the pillory, someone yelled at me to put my clothes back on – fair enough. But that wasn’t the end of it, as I needed to wash the filth off of Henry before anyone would talk to me and even when they did, they were rude to dear Henry because of his peasant clothing.

From here, I was asking for help, accepting quests, and trying my best to reclaim Henry’s lost dignity and improve his reputation within the town. Within the first few hours, I had heard about a wedding, a cart fallen into a pond, and enquired about my missing dog. After following just one of these leads, I had encountered lumberjacks engaging in a fistfight, rumors of a wolf pack, some Celtic ruins, and an old woman who needed help finding her daughter. All while this was happening, I was picking plants for my alchemy sessions and soaking up the stunning landscape.



On one particularly eventful outing, I met a man on the side of the road celebrating his newborn kid. He offered some of his brandy but I declined. He started to get really pushy, which made me recoil further at his offer. He threw up his fists and we had a good ol’ punch-up.

After I knocked him out, I looked in his pockets and discovered that this “brandy” was some sort of potion that would have rendered Henry vulnerable to being looted. I carried his unconscious body into the nearby forest and bludgeoned him to death with my warpick and then munched on some food I had in my pocket.

Little did I realize, the food was in poor condition, so Henry got food poisoning. It got to work immediately, slowly chipping away at Henry’s health which was already low due to the kerfuffle. I was a decent trek from the nearby town, so I inhaled a bunch of food to try and offset the depletion, only to over-eat and remove my ability to sprint. What followed was the most nail-biting, slow walk through a beautiful countryside I’d ever undertaken. I was probably clenching as tight as Henry was as he trudged up the stairs to the apothecary where I purchased a tonic mere moments away from death.



With the food poisoning cured, Henry was dangerously low on health, so I bought a recipe for a health potion (and one for food poisoning) and headed to the nearby apothecary station. Like the original game, you can craft all sorts of potions, providing you know the recipe. It’s a complex system of adding herbs to a cauldron full of one of four base liquids, boiling it for a specific duration, grinding up more herbs, and mixing them together. Each one requires careful attention to detail, with the quality and quantity of potions dependent upon your ability to perfect the process.

This devilish detail also applies to blacksmithing, be it repairing your gear or crafting new weapons. You’ll be heating up metals, bashing them into shape, tempering the creation, and sharpening blades on grindstones. All of this requires timing of mouse clicks to swing the hammer, moving the mouse to control the section of the blade coming into contact with the wheel, and flipping it around to ensure consistency.

All of these elements are just so well-thought out that I couldn’t help but be drawn into them. As enthralling as the main story was, I found myself constantly distracted by another thing to do, even if it was as simple as wandering over a lush field or exploring a dense forests. Even interacting with side quest NPCs was a treat, as every interaction is packed with personality to the point I’d actually have a good chuckle at the writing.

Fight to save a life



As engrossing as wandering, crafting, blacksmithing, and eavesdropping on NPCs is, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 offers up the same brutal combat system as the first game. It’s a deeply challenging and highly rewarding dance of swords that is as exciting as it can be frustrating.

Excluding archery, combat is handled using a lock-on with spokes around the reticle to indicate your weapon’s swing direction, which is changed by moving the mouse. While fights can be overwhelming at first, it becomes thrilling to accurately read the movement of your foe’s weapon, time your block correctly, and counter with a riposte. The system excels against human combatants, even if it does rely too heavily on perfect blocking, but it becomes annoying when dealing with packs of wolves.

Because the game uses this lock-on system, if your foe (like a wolf) decides to flee, you can perceive yourself as being close enough to land a hit, but the swing will completely miss. In addition to this, you can be locked onto one wolf, only to be attacked from the side by one you saw coming, but weren’t able to switch to quickly enough.



If you do die in combat, you better pray to the Patron Saint of Saves that you either remembered to save using a Saviour Schnapps or that the game handed out one of its autosaves. There’s no quick save functionality here (similar to the first game), which is meant to hammer home the importance of decision-making but ultimately leads to an aversion of emergent activities.

At its worst, the save system can feel downright antagonistic. In one instance, I manually saved at a hut in the middle of the woods before heading back to town. While in town, I spoke to half a dozen townsfolk, progressed a side quest, sold a horse-load of gear, purchased recipes, and crafted some potions. I was then ganked by a pack of wolves while wearing my Talking To People Clothes and died as I couldn’t change outfits to my Fighting People Clothes while in combat. I respawned at the hut and clicked Save and Quit.

I understand the design decision behind the save system, I really do. But I don’t think it works for this genre. A game can have an unforgiving save system and still be enjoyable, look at the save ribbon from Resident Evil or even the toilets from Dead Rising. But Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is an open-world game with emergent gameplay, so many complex and engrossing systems, and a world begging to be explored. Being hyper strict on saves crushes the desire to take risks within this incredible world, at least in the first dozen hours where resources are so rare and the need to explore is so great. But pushing through that initial resistance yields wonderful results.

Chivalry is alive



There’s so much more about Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 that I could praise in great depth, but this review is already long in the tooth. The developer has managed to ensure that not only do the gameplay and systems feel period-specific, but so do the UI, map, and even the loading screens. Then there’s the codex that updates with historical lessons and factoids about things you discover (like vocations, landscape, etc).

The game is not quite perfect, which is almost a hallmark of the open-world genre. It has some jank, like popping graphics, odd animations and camera angles, and stilted dialogue. But it’s also got some design decisions that need smoothing out, like lengthy flower-picking animations.

When it comes down to it, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is a brilliant and astounding experience by a developer that has shown itself to be a leader in the open-world genre. Henry makes for such a pleasant protagonist that you can’t help but love him, and the journey you go on across medieval Bohemia is equal parts complex and deeply absorbing. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 shines bright among its peers, even with its dints and dents.

This review is based on a Steam code provided by the publisher. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is available on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5 on February 4, 2025.