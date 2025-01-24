Dragon Age: The Veilguard Patch 5 seems to be its last major update for now BioWare says that Veilguard is in a stable place and the team will shift to 'monitor for any game-breaking bugs, should those occur.'

It’s been a few months since Dragon Age: The Veilguard came out, but it looks like the game’s major updates are coming to a close with the release of it’s latest update, Patch 5. This week, EA and BioWare rolled out the new update full of the latest fixes and features for the game. However, perhaps the bigger news is that BioWare seems to be wrapping up on these updates, feeling the game is “stable,” and will move to monitor for game-breaking bugs for the foreseeable future.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard Patch 5 notes

Patch 5 for Dragon Age: The Veilguard is now live on all platforms! Included in this patch is a fix for the Regrets of The Dread Wolf quest not triggering properly, a couple Photo Mode fixes, and more.



See the full notes here - https://t.co/PaukWjhLpT pic.twitter.com/f7L0bLpnD1 — Dragon Age (@dragonage) January 23, 2025

BioWare rolled out Dragon Age: The Veilguard Patch 5 and its accompanying patch notes this week. The big changes include a quality-of-life change that adds Recommended Level markers for side quests. This will tell you what kind of risk you’re taking with any given quest based on your level. The group also signaled that major updates like this are going to happen less often.

“With the game being in a stable place, we are moving to monitor for any game-breaking bugs should those occur,” BioWare wrote. This could also coincide with the fact that Director Corinne Busche left the studio to pursue a new project earlier this month. Either way, you can find the patch notes below:

Quality of Life Changes

Recommended levels have been added to side quests that players may receive at significantly lower levels.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where Rook could only flirt with Lucanis in a specific conversation.

Fixed an issue with the Regrets of The Dread Wolf quest not triggering properly or stopping Rook with an invisible wall in the Crossroads.

Fixed a blocking issue with a puzzle in the Converged City area of the Crossroads.

Fixed an issue with the “Imperium’s Resolve” armor causing negative damage instead of the intended zero fire, cold, necrotic, and electric damage.

Fixed excessive clipping on Taash’s “Rivain’s Legacy” armor.

Fixed an issue that prevented some Rooks from changing the runes on their lyrium dagger.

Fixed an issue with the Medium Armor Mastery skill for Warriors.

Fixed a spot on Rivain’s beach where Rook could get stuck in a cycle of drowning, never to be pulled out of the water by their companions.

Fixed a typo on a note Rook can find in Dock Town.

Fixed an issue that caused photo mode screenshots to be noticeably worse quality when HDR was turned to “On.”

Fixed an issue that was causing the photo mode screenshot location to still be shown on screen.

Fixed an issue that caused the fireflies in the opening area of the Crossroads to flicker at an alarming rate on specific settings.

Fixed a lighting issue in one of the conversations with the whole team in the Lighthouse.

Fixed an issue in the Mirror of Transformation that blocked players from zooming in and out with the mouse scroll wheel.

Fixed an issue where the Objective Marker Visibility was not updated when the exploration preset was changed with the other options in the Exploration sub-category.

Some adjustments to the game credits.

With that Patch 5 settled, you can stay tuned for any further Dragon Age series news on the game’s topic, right here at Shacknews.