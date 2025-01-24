Evening Reading - January 24, 2025

Hello, Shacknews. Welcome back to another round of news, memes, and entertainment! This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Shack Together 048 - Xbox Developer_Direct, DOOM: The Dark Ages, feat. Donovan Erskine
- Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders review: Watch out for that tree
- Star Wars: Episode 1: Jedi Power Battles review: Can you just sell me a ROM instead?
- Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves open beta announced for February 2025
- Nippon Ichi Software President Tetsuhisa Seko passes away at 54
- Tim Sweeney says Epic Games has invested $1 billion into EGS so far
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard Patch 5 seems to be its last major update for now
And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!
- Weekend Console Download Deals for Jan. 24: Xbox Lunar New Year Sale
- Weekend PC Download Deals for Jan. 24: Steam Real-Time Strategy Fest
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Today in Bubbletron
Be sure to play Bubbletron today!
Cola wars
Costco confirms they're switching back to Coca-Cola products this summer 🥤— Culture Crave 🍿 (@culturecrave.co) January 24, 2025 at 1:59 PM
[image or embed]
Now let's bring back the churro, please.
Twitter marks the spot
Okay I'll admit I burst out loud laughing at this one— Phil Salvador @ MAGFest (@philsalv.bsky.social) January 24, 2025 at 10:55 AM
[image or embed]
MAGFest helping people find their way in... slightly different ways.
Nothing but the Hotfix
I'm all over a Super Mario RPG race, especially with SpikeVegeta on board.
GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.
This week in Shaqnews
Shaq recalls his encounters with Vince Carter on the court before we hear Vince's side of the story.
IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!
We believe! We believe!
Tonight in video game music
Revisit Persona 5 Royal with The 8-Bit Big Band.
That's it for the last Friday Evening Reading for January! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!
