Evening Reading - January 24, 2025

Pick up your Cokes and salute to the end of the week.
Ozzie Mejia
Hello, Shacknews. Welcome back to another round of news, memes, and entertainment! This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Today in Bubbletron

Be sure to play Bubbletron today!

Cola wars

Costco confirms they're switching back to Coca-Cola products this summer 🥤

— Culture Crave 🍿 (@culturecrave.co) January 24, 2025 at 1:59 PM

Now let's bring back the churro, please.

Twitter marks the spot

Okay I'll admit I burst out loud laughing at this one

— Phil Salvador @ MAGFest (@philsalv.bsky.social) January 24, 2025 at 10:55 AM

MAGFest helping people find their way in... slightly different ways.

Nothing but the Hotfix

I'm all over a Super Mario RPG race, especially with SpikeVegeta on board.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

This week in Shaqnews

Shaq recalls his encounters with Vince Carter on the court before we hear Vince's side of the story.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

We believe! We believe!

Tonight in video game music

Revisit Persona 5 Royal with The 8-Bit Big Band.

That's it for the last Friday Evening Reading for January! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Hello, Meet Lola