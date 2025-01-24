Weekend Console Download Deals for Jan. 24: Xbox Lunar New Year Sale

With January coming to a close, the Lunar New Year celebration is around the corner. The first to celebrate is Xbox, which is holding its Lunar New Year Sale. Find some of the best first and third-party titles on sale. Find deals on games like Metaphor: ReFantazio, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Star Wars Outlaws, and Life is Strange: Double Exposure. If you want to get into Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, now's a good time to get in, especially with a new season kicking off.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.
- Undisputed - $44.99 (25% off)
- New Year Deals
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - $29.39 (58% off)
- EA SPORTS College Football 25 Deluxe Edition - $39.99 (60% off)
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure Deluxe Edition - $40.19 (33% off)
- Unicorn Overlord - $35.99 (40% off)
- Metal Slug Tactics - $19.99 (20% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Complete Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 - $34.99 (50% off)
- Hitman World of Assassination - $27.99 (60% off)
- INDIKA - $19.99 (20% off)
- Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus - $15.99 (20% off)
- Bomb Rush Cyberfunk - $21.99 (45% off)
- EA SPORTS FC 25 Ultimate Edition - $39.99 (60% off)
- Teardown - $22.49 (25% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection - $15.99 (60% off)
- Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition - $7.99 (60% off)
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package - $39.99 (60% off)
- Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals - $5.99 (70% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - $14.99 (70% off)
- Batman: Return to Arkham - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the PlayStation New Year Deals Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- The Stanley Parable Ultra Deluxe - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the monthly freebies available exclusively to PlayStation Plus members.
Xbox
If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.
Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1, 2023. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Front Mission 2 Remake - $17.49 (60% off)
- Cozy Grove - $7.49 (50% off)
- Child of Light - $4.49 (70% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass Core.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Lunar New Year Sale
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - $48.99 (30% off)
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 - $34.99 (30% off)
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard - $41.99 (40% off)
- Star Wars Outlaws - $41.99 (40% off)
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure - $33.49 (33% off)
- Metaphor: ReFantazio - $52.49 (25% off)
- Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind - $27.99 (20% off)
- Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition - $39.99 (50% off)
- Halo Infinite (Campaign) - $19.79 (67% off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection - $9.99 (75% off)
- Forza Motorsport - $34.99 (50% off)
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth Deluxe Edition - $42.49 (50% off)
- The Casting of Frank Stone - $27.99 (30% off)
- Sand Land Deluxe Edition - $41.99 (40% off)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - $6.99 (90% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Complete Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 - $41.99 (30% off)
- Contra: Operation Galuga - $23.99 (40% off)
- Tales of Kenzera: ZAU - $8.99 (55% off)
- Tekken 8 Deluxe Edition - $69.99 (30% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $19.99 (60% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City Alex Murphy Edition - $24.49 (65% off)
- EA SPORTS College Football 25 - $27.99 (60% off)
- EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25 - $20.99 (70% off)
- NBA 2K25 Tournament Edition - $31.99 (60% off)
- TopSpin 2K25 Deluxe Edition - $32.99 (67% off)
- WWE 2K24 Deluxe Edition - $39.99 (60% off)
- EA SPORTS UFC 5 - $35.99 (50% off)
- EA SPORTS FC 25 - $27.99 (60% off)
- NHL 25 - $27.99 (60% off)
- F1 24 - $13.99 (80% off)
- EA Sports WRC 24 - $14.99 (70% off)
- The Crew Motorfest Gold Edition - $49.99 (50% off)
- EA SPORTS PGA Tour - $6.99 (90% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Ultimate Edition - $51.99 (60% off)
- Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster - $19.49 (35% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $17.49 (75% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Harry Potter Quidditch Champions - $11.99 (60% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy - $20.99 (70% off)
- Crash Team Rumble Deluxe Edition - $23.99 (40% off)
- Immortals of Aveum - $10.49 (85% off)
- Dungeons of Hinterberg - $14.99 (50% off)
- Dredge Complete Edition - $29.99 (25% off)
- Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name Deluxe Edition - $27.49 (50% off)
- Like a Dragon: Ishin Deluxe Edition - $27.99 (60% off)
- Dead Space - $17.49 (75% off)
- Wild Hearts - $10.49 (85% off)
- Psychonauts 2 - $23.99 (60% off)
- PowerWash Simulator - $17.49 (25% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition - $15.99 (80% off)
- Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition - $19.99 (75% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Octopath Traveler 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - $11.99 (80% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition - $24.99 (75% off)
- Riders Republic Complete Edition - $24.99 (75% off)
- Battlefield 2042 Cross-Gen Bundle - $10.49 (85% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors - $17.99 (70% off)
- Life is Strange Remastered Collection - $15.99 (60% off)
- Outriders Complete Edition - $19.49 (35% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $5.99 (90% off)
- Gotham Knights - $10.49 (85% off)
- Back 4 Blood Deluxe Edition - $8.99 (90% off)
- It Takes Two - $9.99 (75% off)
- Dead Cells: Medley of Pain Bundle - $19.99 (50% off)
- Halo Wars 2 Complete Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $8.99 (70% off)
- Brawlhalla All Legends Pack - $19.99 (50% off)
- Batman: Return to Arkham - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the Xbox Lunar New Year Sale.
- Publisher Spotlight Series
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 Gold Edition - $74.99 (25% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - $19.99 (50% off)
- Expeditions: A MudRunner Game - $32.49 (35% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Crew Motorfest - $20.99 (70% off)
- Atomic Heart - $27.99 (60% off)
- Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator - $7.99 (60% off)
- More from the Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series.
- THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed - $29.99 (50% off)
- South Park: Snow Day - $17.99 (40% off)
- AEW Fight Forever - $15.99 (60% off)
- Darksiders 3 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Wreckfest - $7.49 (75% off)
- More from the Xbox THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
Nintendo Switch
- Thank Goodness You're Here - $13.99 (30% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $11.99 (80% off)
- Among Us - $3.00 (40% off)
- Gang Beasts - $11.99 (60% off)
- Dead Cells: Medley of Pain Bundle - $23.99 (40% off)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat - $13.59 (66% off)
- This War of Mine Complete Edition - $1.99 (95% off)
- Children of Morta Complete Edition - $5.33 (80% off)
- Moonlighter Complete Edition - $4.34 (85% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $9.99 (50% off)
- Undertale - $9.89 (34% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
